State Treasurer Provides Update for NEST 529 Accounts

The Nebraska Educational Savings Trust NEST 529 accounts can now be used to pay for a broader range of post-secondary education and career training programs, as the result of a new state law that takes effect Friday.

Under LB 748, passed by the Nebraska Legislature and signed into law earlier this year, NEST 529 accounts can be used for eligible credential and career training programs that may not require a traditional college degree.

Eligible career fields include electrical work, automotive repair, welding, manufacturing, HVAC, CDL training, health care, IT, carpentry, and construction.