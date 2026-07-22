Hashhub Expands Toronto Semiconductor Operations as SmartVPU Platform Advances

"Hashhub's SmartVPU platform targets efficient video processing and edge AI. (Image: semiconductor wafer, illustrative.)"

Canadian fabless chip company grows its Toronto engineering base as its 30-TOPS SmartVPU video and edge-AI platform advances through physical design.

Growing our Toronto operations is about building lasting semiconductor capability in Canada, not just shipping a single chip.” — Daniel Rafue

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hashhub, a Canadian fabless semiconductor company , today announced it is expanding its engineering and commercialization operations in Toronto, deepening the country's base of domestic chip-design capability as its SmartVPU platform advances through physical design.The SmartVPU is a family of purpose-built processors for advanced video processing, imaging and edge artificial intelligence — workloads that increasingly need to run efficiently on devices and at the network edge, where general-purpose processors are power-hungry and costly. Hashhub's lead SmartVPU design delivers 30 TOPS of combined AI and video-processing performance, supports the H.265, H.264 and VP9 codecs, and handles up to four channels of 8K transcoding, on a 16nm FinFET process drawing between 50 and 75 watts."Growing our Toronto operations is about building lasting semiconductor capability in Canada, not just shipping a single chip," said Daniel Rafuse , founder of Hashhub. "We're designing specialized silicon that does video and edge-AI work far more efficiently than off-the-shelf processing — and we're doing it from a Canadian engineering base at a moment when domestic chip capability has never mattered more."A platform, not a single chipHashhub is positioning SmartVPU as the foundation for a broader ASIC-development capability spanning video and image-processing chips, edge-AI and specialized computing, high-bandwidth memory and data movement, CXL and memory-expansion technologies, and chiplet and advanced-packaging designs. The company recently integrated a specialized team focused on Compute Express Link (CXL) memory-coherence and expansion technology.Founded in 2019, Hashhub has evolved from its roots in specialized computing hardware into a fabless semiconductor company centred on video, imaging, memory-intensive computing and custom ASICs.Building a Canadian base with global reachThe Toronto expansion is part of a strategy to establish a larger Canadian semiconductor engineering and commercialization hub — timely as governments across North America and Europe prioritize domestic chip design. Hashhub works with specialized engineering teams, IP providers, foundry-ecosystem participants and packaging partners internationally, and is putting in place the governance, export-compliance and technology-control processes required for advanced semiconductor work and cross-border collaboration.About HashhubHashhub is a Canadian fabless semiconductor and ASIC-development company focused on video processing, imaging, edge AI, advanced memory and high-performance computing. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Toronto, Hashhub works to turn advanced semiconductor concepts into commercially viable products through its SmartVPU program and broader ASIC capabilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.