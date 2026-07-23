Market First Publishing Debuts “Platform Publishing” Model

Market First Publishing

Founded by Josh Schwartz and Joseph Lawrence, builds book’s audience before publication. Author Bob Batchelor joins as Executive Editorial Consultant

We build the audience while the book is still being written. By the time it’s published, the readers are already there. The work and its readers should arrive together.” — Josh Schwartz

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Writing a book is hard. Being read is harder. Market First Publishing (MFP) launched today to take the second problem off the author’s shoulders, opening its website with a model it calls Platform Publishing: build the readership while the manuscript is still being written, then deliver it the day the book goes on sale.For authors, the promise is plain. They never market alone, and not only after the fact. MFP invests resources in every title it signs and builds the audience during production, so publication day opens with readers already waiting instead of a search for them. The author writes. The company carries the book to its readers — together, from the start.“We build the audience while the book is still being written,” said Josh Schwartz, Founder, Market First Publishing. “By the time it’s published, the readers are already there. The work and its readers should arrive together.”Schwartz founded the book-marketing and leadership-branding agency Pubvendo in 2017 and has worked across the full “manuscript to retail” supply chain — alongside Amazon, Apple, Barnes & Noble, and Kobo, and with major publishers including Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Simon & Schuster, and Macmillan.Co-Founder Joseph Lawrence brings an editor’s hands and a builder’s instincts. He has led editorial at a book publisher and run his own imprint, shepherding books from raw manuscript to finished work. A published poet who writes in classically metered verse, Lawrence has completed a Master’s degree in Publishing at George Washington University, where Schwartz lectures on book marketing.“Every writer knows the ache of finishing a book and watching it vanish,” said Joseph Lawrence, Co-Founder, Market First Publishing. “I’ve edited those books and I’ve published them, and the heartbreak is never the writing — it’s the quiet that comes after. We built MFP so a finished manuscript walks into a room that’s already full. Quality and readership aren’t two jobs. They’re one promise to the author, and we keep it from the first page.”The model marks a departure from how most books reach readers. Traditional publishers begin marketing only after a book ships; hybrid publishers market only as a fee based service. MFP does neither — it invests in the titles it signs and begins building their audience from day one.Guiding the company’s editorial standards is Executive Editorial Consultant Bob Batchelor, the cultural historian and biographer behind Stan Lee: A Life, The Bourbon King, and Roadhouse Blues.The new MFP website www.marketfirstpublishing.com introduces the Platform Publishing model and invites readers and prospective authors to follow the company as it grows.About Market First PublishingMarket First Publishing is an independent book publisher built on a single principle: a book’s audience should be built before publication, not chased after it. MFP invests in the titles it signs and markets them from the first page to the last reader. Learn more at www.marketfirstpublishing.com

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