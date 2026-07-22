Graduate Degree ROI Study 2026 by OnlineMastersColleges.com (OMC)
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Master's Degree Return on Investment by Field.RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
This study measures graduate degree return on investment across 12 major subject areas using federal earnings
data, tuition benchmarks, and a proprietary payback period model. The findings show that ROI varies enormously
by field — and that program cost, not just salary outcome, is often the deciding factor.
KEY FINDINGS
• Median salary lift across all fields analyzed: ~$19,500/year
• Highest-ROI fields (under 2-year payback): Computer Science, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Engineering,
Nursing, MBA
• Online programs produce 30–60% better net ROI than on-campus equivalents in most fields
• Public university graduates pay 30–60% less in tuition than private university graduates for comparable
post-degree salaries
• Affordable, cost-controlled programs frequently outperform expensive programs on ROI
OMC ROI RATING FRAMEWORK
High ROI: Payback period under 3 years
Medium ROI: Payback period 3–6 years
Low ROI: Payback period 6+ years
ROI SNAPSHOT — TOP FIELDS BY PAYBACK PERIOD
Field Median Tuition Annual Salary Lift Payback
Computer Science $38,000 $35,000 1.1 yrs
Data Science $35,000 $32,000 1.1 yrs
Cybersecurity $32,000 $29,000 1.1 yrs
Nursing (MSN) $40,000 $27,000 1.5 yrs
Engineering $42,000 $28,000 1.5 yrs
Business (MBA) $38,000 $22,000 1.7 yrs
OMC RESEARCH FINDING
In many graduate fields, reducing program cost has a greater impact on ROI than increasing expected
post-graduation salary. A $30,000 degree with a $20,000 annual salary lift can outperform a $90,000 degree with a
$25,000 lift.
ABOUT ONLINEMASTERSCOLLEGES.COM
OnlineMastersColleges.com helps students evaluate, compare, and choose graduate education options through
rankings, university profiles, subject hubs, market reports, ROI studies, and decision-support resources.
Read the full report: https://www.onlinemasterscolleges.com/graduate-degree-roi-study/
contact@onlinemasterscolleges.com
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Stephen Lukes
Online Masters Colleges
+1 614-982-0752
stephen.lukes@onlinemasterscolleges.com
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