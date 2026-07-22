Graduate Degree ROI Study 2026 by OnlineMastersColleges.com (OMC)

OMC Graduate Degree ROI Study Report 2026 by OnlineMastersColleges.com (OMC) OnlineMastersColleges.com (OMC) Logo ROI SNAPSHOT — TOP FIELDS BY PAYBACK PERIOD by ONLINEMASTERSCOLLEGES.COM (OMC)

Master's Degree Return on Investment by Field.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXECUTIVE SUMMARYThis study measures graduate degree return on investment across 12 major subject areas using federal earningsdata, tuition benchmarks, and a proprietary payback period model. The findings show that ROI varies enormouslyby field — and that program cost, not just salary outcome, is often the deciding factor.KEY FINDINGS• Median salary lift across all fields analyzed: ~$19,500/year• Highest-ROI fields (under 2-year payback): Computer Science, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Engineering,Nursing, MBA• Online programs produce 30–60% better net ROI than on-campus equivalents in most fields• Public university graduates pay 30–60% less in tuition than private university graduates for comparablepost-degree salaries• Affordable, cost-controlled programs frequently outperform expensive programs on ROIOMC ROI RATING FRAMEWORKHigh ROI: Payback period under 3 yearsMedium ROI: Payback period 3–6 yearsLow ROI: Payback period 6+ yearsROI SNAPSHOT — TOP FIELDS BY PAYBACK PERIODField Median Tuition Annual Salary Lift PaybackComputer Science $38,000 $35,000 1.1 yrsData Science $35,000 $32,000 1.1 yrsCybersecurity $32,000 $29,000 1.1 yrsNursing (MSN) $40,000 $27,000 1.5 yrsEngineering $42,000 $28,000 1.5 yrsBusiness (MBA) $38,000 $22,000 1.7 yrsOMC RESEARCH FINDINGIn many graduate fields, reducing program cost has a greater impact on ROI than increasing expectedpost-graduation salary. A $30,000 degree with a $20,000 annual salary lift can outperform a $90,000 degree with a$25,000 lift.ABOUT ONLINEMASTERSCOLLEGES.COMOnlineMastersColleges.com helps students evaluate, compare, and choose graduate education options throughrankings, university profiles, subject hubs, market reports, ROI studies, and decision-support resources.Read the full report: https://www.onlinemasterscolleges.com/graduate-degree-roi-study/ contact@onlinemasterscolleges.comOnlineMastersCollegesand OMC are trademarks of Smart Dust Systems.

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