Specimen Sorting Systems Market Trends And Forecast Analysis Reveal Strong Long-Term Potential

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The Business Research Company's Specimen Sorting Systems Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Exploring the future trajectory of the specimen sorting systems market reveals promising growth fueled by technological advancements and expanding healthcare needs. As clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers seek greater efficiency and accuracy, this sector is poised for substantial development through 2030. Let’s delve into the current market landscape, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this industry.

Market Size and Growth Expectations for the Specimen Sorting Systems Market

The specimen sorting systems market has witnessed robust expansion in recent years. From a market value of $1.63 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $1.79 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This past growth has been fueled by heightened volumes of diagnostic testing in clinical laboratories, an increasing push for laboratory automation, frequent errors in manual specimen handling, the necessity for quicker diagnostic turnarounds, and the ongoing growth of hospital and diagnostic lab infrastructure. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2030, with an anticipated CAGR of 9.9%, driven by advances such as AI-driven automation, robotics integration in specimen handling, and the expansion of smart laboratory ecosystems.

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Defining Specimen Sorting Systems and Their Laboratory Impact

Specimen sorting systems are automated technologies designed to efficiently classify, identify, and route biological samples within lab environments. These systems significantly enhance the accuracy of specimen handling by minimizing human errors and reducing manual labor. By streamlining sample processing, they ensure traceability and faster turnaround times, which are essential for efficient diagnostic and testing operations in modern laboratories.

Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Specimen Sorting Systems Market

A major catalyst for this market’s growth is the increasing volume of diagnostic testing worldwide. Diagnostic testing involves laboratory analysis of biological specimens to detect, monitor, or identify diseases and health conditions. As chronic and infectious diseases become more prevalent, there is a growing demand for frequent laboratory assessments and efficient specimen processing to ensure timely and accurate diagnoses. Specimen sorting systems support this need by automating sample organization and routing, boosting workflow efficiency while reducing errors. For example, in December 2024, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General reported a 41% increase in genetic tests reimbursed under Medicare Part B from 2022 to 2023, illustrating a substantial rise in laboratory testing demand across the United States.

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The Rising Burden of Chronic and Infectious Diseases as a Market Driver

Another important growth driver is the escalating prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, which together account for significant health challenges worldwide. The aging population contributes to this trend, as longer life expectancy leads to increased cases of long-term conditions and greater vulnerability to infections. Specimen sorting systems play a critical role in managing these diseases by enabling fast, precise, and automated categorization of patient samples. This capability enhances diagnostic workflows and supports early detection and ongoing monitoring. For instance, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in March 2024 showed tuberculosis cases in the U.S. rose from 8,320 in 2022 to 9,615 in 2023, marking an increase of 1,295 cases and underscoring the growing need for efficient diagnostic solutions.

Regional Market Leaders and Emerging Growth Areas in the Specimen Sorting Systems Sector

North America held the largest share of the specimen sorting systems market in 2025, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread adoption of automation technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing investments in diagnostic technologies. The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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