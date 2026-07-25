Angiography Equipment Market Demonstrates Long-Term Growth Potential At 8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Angiography Equipment Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The angiography equipment market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in medical technology and an increasing need for precise cardiovascular diagnostics. This sector is poised for continued expansion as the demand for innovative imaging solutions rises, offering vital support for the diagnosis and treatment of vascular conditions.

Strong Growth Forecast for the Angiography Equipment Market Size
The angiography equipment market is set to expand from $13.83 billion in 2025 to $14.98 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This upward trend over recent years has largely resulted from the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, the growth of diagnostic imaging facilities, broader adoption of catheter-based interventions, improved accessibility to angiography systems, and enhanced healthcare services.

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Anticipated Market Expansion Through 2030
Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $20.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be driven by increasing demand for sophisticated vascular imaging technologies, wider acceptance of minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, the extension of neuro and cardiac angiography uses, greater investment in digital healthcare infrastructure, and a heightened emphasis on imaging accuracy and operational efficiency. Prominent trends expected to shape this growth include the rising use of digital angiography platforms, the shift towards minimally invasive imaging, integration of AI-driven image analysis, the rise of hybrid operating rooms, and intensified efforts to minimize radiation exposure.

Understanding the Role of Angiography Equipment
Angiography equipment is designed to visualize blood vessels and internal organs by injecting a radio-opaque contrast agent into a patient's bloodstream followed by X-ray imaging. This technique plays a crucial role in diagnosing vascular abnormalities and planning therapeutic interventions by providing detailed views of the vascular system.

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Cardiovascular Disease as a Major Growth Driver
One of the primary factors propelling the angiography equipment market is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. These diseases are diagnosed using X-ray imaging systems that detect narrowed or blocked coronary arteries. The ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated cardiovascular health issues, leading to higher rates of heart disease. For example, in January 2024, the American Heart Association reported an age-adjusted cardiovascular death rate of 233.3 per 100,000 people in 2024, a 4.0% rise from 224.4 per 100,000 in 2023. This persistent rise in cardiovascular conditions is prompting greater use of specialized imaging technologies, which support diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment of heart-related ailments.

Geographical Leadership in the Angiography Equipment Market
In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the angiography equipment market. The global market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of regional developments and growth patterns.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Angiography Equipment Market Demonstrates Long-Term Growth Potential At 8% CAGR

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