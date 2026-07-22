Urteste Publishes First Peer-Reviewed Paper on Panuri Technology

Urteste announces the publication of the first peer-reviewed scientific article describing the analytical validation of its Panuri test for pancreatic cancer.

URTESTE S.A. (WSE:URT)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urteste Publishes First Peer-Reviewed Paper on Panuri TechnologyUrteste S.A. (Warsaw Stock Exchange: URT), a biotechnology company based in Gdansk, Poland developing innovative urine-based cancer diagnostics, today announced the publication of the first peer-reviewed scientific article describing the analytical validation of its Panuri test for pancreatic cancer. Panuri is an investigational in vitro diagnostic device. It has not yet obtained CE marking and is currently undergoing multicenter clinical performance evaluation study across Europe in accordance with the IVDR.The paper, entitled "Development and Analytical Evaluation of Urine-Based Test for Detection of Pancreatic Cancer," has been published in Diagnostics, an international peer-reviewed journal. The publication supports the ongoing clinical development of Panuri and represents an important milestone for the Company."Publishing our first peer-reviewed scientific paper on the Panuri technology is an important milestone for Urteste. Panuri is being developed as a non-invasive and affordable tool to support the early detection of pancreatic cancer - one of the deadliest cancers, typically diagnosed at an advanced stage" - said Grzegorz Stefański, Co-founder and CEO of Urteste S.A. "The publication provides peer-reviewed scientific documentation of the analytical work completed during development. At the same time, we are continuing our international clinical study and look forward to presenting the latest progress of the Panuri program to the global diagnostics community during ADLM 2026 in Anaheim" added Mr. Stefański.Panuri is a urine-based test being developed to support the diagnosis of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), the most common form of pancreatic cancer. The technology measures disease-associated proteolytic activity in urine using proprietary synthetic peptides.As previously reported by the Company, the analytical development of the Panuri assay demonstrated:• 89% analytical sensitivity (95% CI: 78.5–94.9%)• 75% analytical specificity (95% CI: 64.8–83.5%)• High analytical precision, including repeatability, within-laboratory precision and inter-laboratory reproducibility, with coefficients of variation below 10%.The newly published peer-reviewed article provides the scientific description of these results and the analytical validation performed during assay development.The article is available in Diagnostics (2026): https://doi.org/10.3390/diagnostics16142215 Ongoing European Clinical StudyFollowing completion of the analytical development described in the publication, Urteste is currently conducting a prospective multicenter clinical performance study evaluating the Panuri test in patients undergoing diagnostic work-up for suspected pancreatic cancer.The study is being conducted at 30 clinical sites across Poland, Italy and Hungary and will include approximately 550 evaluable participants. The results will support the European regulatory process for the Panuri in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test under the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR).Urteste currently has 13 prototypes of diagnostic tests for cancers of the breast, brain, stomach, bile ducts, ovaries, bladder, endometrium, kidneys, colon, lungs, liver, pancreas, and prostate, which together account for nearly 70% of all cancer-related deaths worldwide.The innovative technology developed by Urteste involves detecting cancers by measuring the activity of enzymes present in urine using specific tests that cause a change in urine color intensity, which may indicate the presence of cancer.Urteste to Attend ADLM 2026As part of its international business development activities, members of Urteste's Management Board will participate in the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, taking place July 26–30, 2026, in Anaheim, California, USA.ADLM is one of the world's largest annual events dedicated to laboratory medicine and in vitro diagnostics, bringing together thousands of scientists, clinicians, diagnostics companies and industry leaders from around the world.During the meeting, Urteste plans to present the progress of the Panuri program, discuss its scientific publication and ongoing clinical study, and meet with potential strategic and commercial partners interested in innovative diagnostic technologies.About UrtesteUrteste specializes in developing innovative technology for the early detection of cancer. Urteste's motto is: "Early cancer detection saves lives."The Company's breakthrough technology is designed to detect biochemical changes associated with selected cancers by measuring the activity of enzymes present in urine. Urteste is developing diagnostic tests for over a dozen of the most common cancers. The Company's team consists of managers with extensive experience in leading companies in the medical industry and scientists specializing in proteolytic enzymes and peptide chemistry.Media and Investor Contact:Kamil MajcherNewTech Commk.majcher@newtechcomm.pl

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