Victory for Turkey AFP journalists after 12-day strike

The NUJ has joined the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in commending journalists at the AFP bureau in Istanbul and the Türkiye Gazeteciler Sendikası (TGS) for winning a substantial wage increase.

Journalists and media workers at AFP Istanbul secured a 27% wage increase following 12 days of strike action following months of inconclusive talks.

Workers will also receive a bonus equivalent to one month’s salary and a one-off payment of €2,500. In addition, those working from home will get 3,500 Turkish Lira (TL, around €65) for utility bill support and 3,000 TL (around €55) for travel expenses.

Support for TGS' industrial action was expressed both within Turkey and internationally - including by the IFJ and its affiliates.

Banu Tuna, TGS general secretary, said:

“Under Turkish law, strikes continue until the employer and the workers/union reach an agreement. This means that the duration of a strike is uncertain. Patience is key [...] This fight was not just about pay rises; for journalists, it was a matter of dignity. Now that the strike has been successful, journalists feel that the company has seen, heard and understood them. That's why we are all truly happy.”

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“This is an inspiring victory for journalists in Turkey and around the world. Workers can't be expected to produce quality journalism if employers don't meet their basic needs. We applaud TGS and AFP workers for their unity and determination in demonstrating the power of collective action."

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“The victory of the AFP journalists and the TGS union in Türkiye is a great example of global and cross-sectoral solidarity, and of justice overall. Journalists deserve decent working conditions; otherwise, we cannot expect them to produce quality journalism in the public interest. We warmly congratulate our TGS comrades and AFP journalists in Istanbul. Supporting our members is at the heart of what the IFJ does.”

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