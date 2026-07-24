Mirror Group Newspapers chapel pay tribute to Watford print site workers

The NUJ’s Mirror Group Newspapers chapel have paid tribute to workers at the newspaper printing site in Watford.

In February, Reach announced the closure of its printing sites in Watford and Saltire, Scotland as part of a ‘cost-saving drive’. The Watford printing plant, which once employed more than 2,000 workers, published its final copies of the Daily Mirror on Sunday.

Staff marked the end of the printing plant with a leaving party near the site of the old Mirror offices in Holborn Circus on 22 July.

This coincides with the release of Reach’s bleak mid year financial results, indicating more cuts are to be expected.

The NUJ Mirror Group Newspapers Chapel said:

“We would like to pay tribute to print workers past and present who have produced newspapers from the Watford printing plant. “Mirror newspapers have been published at this historic site over four decades but sadly the presses there have stopped for the last time. “NUJ members stand in solidarity with printers affected by the closure. “We remind the Reach leadership that most of its revenue still comes from print and call for an end to the culture of cuts at its famous titles.”

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