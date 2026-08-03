Intelligent Design Debuts the Dreamland Pop Collection

Intelligent Design Kids Dreamland Pop Collection Kids Bedding Collection Appliqué Bedding Set for Kids

Intelligent Design launches Dreamland Pop, a kids bedding line with 5 embroidered themes: Floral, Rainbow, Safari, Game, Unicorn.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Design has launched the Dreamland Pop Collection, a kids bedding collection with five pattern themes that brings appliqué and embroidery craft to children's rooms at accessible ecommerce pricing. The lineup is available now through the official Intelligent Design online store across Floral, Sunshine Rainbow, Safari Animal, Game Controller, and Unicorn themes.

The launch marks the debut of a collection of embroidered kids bedding designed to deliver more texture and personality to children's bedrooms through layered fabric techniques and themed designs.

This versatile range highlights intricate fabric layering alongside coordinating shams to create a cohesive look. The Floral, Sunshine Rainbow, and Safari Animal designs are available as children's comforter sets, the Game Controller theme is available as both a children's comforter set and a hand-stitched kids quilt set, and the Unicorn design is offered exclusively as a hand-stitched quilt set. All designs come in Queen and Twin sizes.

The Appliqué Craft

Intelligent Design is a home textiles brand specializing in premium bedding for teens and kids, spanning a wide range of prints, textures, and construction techniques at accessible ecommerce pricing. For the Dreamland Pop collection, the brand brings its appliqué and embroidery craftsmanship to the forefront, building dimension and detail that go beyond a flat printed surface.

In an appliqué bedding set for kids, cut fabric shapes are sewn onto the face with embroidery stitched around and into them to add edge definition and fine detail. That layered construction gives the finished piece a texture a child can feel, not just see. The approach reflects the brand's focus on creating bedding that feels decorative enough for styled bedrooms while remaining practical for everyday family use.

Inside the Intelligent Design Dreamland Pop Collection

The Intelligent Design Kids Dreamland Pop collection features five imaginative worlds, from wild Safari and playful Game to whimsical Unicorn, cheerful Rainbow, and blooming Floral. A perfect blend of fun and fantasy, with a look to suit every interest and bedroom style.

Every design in the collection features a printed microfiber face fabric and a solid microfiber reverse, accented with appliqué and embroidery detailing. These low-maintenance sets are machine washable and include coordinating shams to complete the styled bedroom look.

Where to Shop the Collection

Available now through the Intelligent Design online store, the collection spans Comforter Set and Quilt Set formats and introduces premium microfiber kids bedding online across five themed designs.

As part of the brand's ongoing sale, shoppers can save on qualifying orders once they hit the spending threshold. Instagram followers are also eligible for special perks, including VIP access to new collections and exclusive updates.

Customers can browse the complete Kids Collection and compare designs across the range. Free economy shipping is available on qualifying orders, and every purchase is backed by a return policy that gives customers time to change their mind.

About Intelligent Design

Intelligent Design fuses colorful patterns, quality materials, and trend-right designs at affordable prices, offering everything from comforters and duvets to curtains and decor for a coordinated home. From kids' rooms to first apartments, our collections ignite individuality and youthful energy, letting every space reflect who you are.

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