LYLAW: Experienced UAE Lawyers Based in Dubai

Ludmila Yamalova - Managing Partner LYLAW

LYLAW, the public brand of HPL Yamalova & Plewka FZCO, is a Dubai law firm licensed since 2009, advising in UAE onshore courts, DIFC Courts, and arbitration.

Most clients reach us when they face a question they cannot answer or a matter they cannot resolve on their own. They need experienced counsel who understands what they need and gets them there.” — Ludmila Yamalova, Managing Partner

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LYLAW, the public brand name of HPL Yamalova & Plewka FZCO, is a general practice law firm established in Dubai in 2009 and based in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT). The firm advises individuals, families, and businesses on the full range of the UAE’s laws. Its philosophy is simple: practical advice that clients understand and can use.The firm operates under the LYLAW brand across its website, lylawyers.com , its social media channels, and its publications. HPL Yamalova & Plewka FZCO remains the firm’s registered legal name.Practical, Precise, ExperiencedThe UAE’s legal landscape moves quickly. A principle that held last year can change; new laws replace old ones. LYLAW’s long-standing presence in the UAE shows how new laws apply in practice, and how costly it can be for clients to rely on superseded rules. Staying current is an active mission for the firm, not a passive exercise.Navigating the UAE’s federal system, its onshore and free zone regimes, and how different bodies of law interact within one country is LYLAW’s daily practice. The firm’s approach is pragmatic: it studies the law, then explains plainly how it applies to each client’s situation, and why.For Businesses of All SizesLYLAW advises businesses at every stage, from structuring and incorporation, through day-to-day operations, to restructuring, bankruptcy, and liquidation. Its clients range from sole proprietorships to small and medium enterprises to multinationals with cross-jurisdictional needs. The firm advises on mainland and free zone regulation, employment, internal protocols, regulatory and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, and dispute resolution.The firm’s full list of practice areas is available at https://lylawyers.com/practice-areas For Individuals and FamiliesFor individuals living in, or planning to relocate to the UAE, the firm handles the legal matters that arise in daily life, including:- Immigration and residency- Real estate and tenancy- Family law and personal status matters, for Muslims and non-Muslims- Estate planning, wills, inheritance, and probate- Employment- Criminal defense- TaxExpatriate and local clients trust LYLAW because, where the stakes are personal, its advice is pragmatic, culturally aware, and grounded in real-life experience.Licensing and RegistrationLYLAW is licensed by the Dubai Government’s Legal Affairs Department (Ruler’s Court), registered and licensed by the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Authority (DMCC), and registered with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts.LeadershipLYLAW was founded by Ludmila Yamalova, its Managing Partner. Yamalova qualified as a lawyer in the United States, licensed by the State Bar of California since 2002, and practiced at DLA Piper and as in-house counsel to a NASDAQ-listed company before building her legal practice in Dubai. She is a registered arbitrator at the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) and an ADR Center-accredited mediator.Her cross-border perspective shapes how the firm applies the UAE’s laws for an international client base. The firm advises clients in five languages: English, Arabic, Russian, Ukrainian, and French.Public Legal EducationBeyond client work, LYLAW has built a public presence explaining the UAE’s laws. The firm produces Lawgical, one of the UAE’s earliest legal podcasts, hosted by Yamalova and now approaching 300 episodes. The firm is active on TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit, and Yamalova appears in legal question-and-answer segments on Dubai Eye 103.8 and Virgin Radio.About LYLAWLYLAW (HPL Yamalova & Plewka FZCO) is a general practice law firm based in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, established in 2009. It advises businesses, families, and individuals across the UAE’s laws and serves clients in five languages. LYLAW is the firm’s public brand name; HPL Yamalova & Plewka FZCO is its registered legal name. More at https://lylawyers.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.