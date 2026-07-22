Joint Democratic Leadership Statement on Republican Continuing Resolution

July 21, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar released the following statement:

The House Republican continuing resolution gives the Trump administration even more power over the federal budget and fails to block funding for Donald Trump’s violent mass deportation machine. Their my-way-or-the-highway approach has consistently failed to address the high cost of living or meet the needs of the American people. This continuing resolution is a premature and desperate attempt by Republicans to abdicate their responsibility to govern while there are still several months left to negotiate a bipartisan agreement. We will be voting No.

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