HTMA.ai Introduces AI-Powered Pet Mineral Wellness Reporting Tools

HTMA.ai provides insights for pet owners and animal wellness professionals.

This AI-powered platform helps pet owners and animal wellness professionals transform complex hair mineral test results into clearer, organized insights.

Our pets are members of the family, but they can't sit down and explain what they're experiencing.” — Patrice Lewis

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pets can't explain when something feels different. They can't describe subtle changes in their energy, behavior, appetite or overall well-being. Their owners are often left observing, wondering and searching for better ways to understand the animals they love. HTMA.ai is introducing a new technology-assisted approach to pet mineral wellness by helping owners and animal wellness professionals organize and better understand information contained in Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis reports.The AI-powered platform allows users to create individual pet profiles, upload existing laboratory reports and transform complicated mineral data into structured, plain-language educational insights. Instead of receiving a technical report filled with numbers, ratios and reference ranges that may be difficult to interpret, users receive a clearer presentation of the information contained in the original laboratory results.“Our pets are members of the family, but they can't sit down and explain what they're experiencing,” said Patrice Lewis, spokesperson for HTMA.ai. “We created these tools to help pet owners organize the information available to them and have more informed conversations with veterinarians and qualified animal wellness professionals.”Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis examines mineral elements present in a submitted hair sample. Laboratory reports may contain information about individual mineral levels, relationships between minerals and historical comparisons. HTMA.ai does not perform laboratory testing. Instead, it provides a software and artificial intelligence layer that helps users organize, review and track results produced by independent laboratories.The pet-focused experience allows users to:Create a separate wellness profile for each petUpload and organize existing pet HTMA reportsReview mineral values and relationships in accessible languageMaintain a history of reports in one locationCompare information across multiple testing periodsTrack mineral trends over timeShare organized reports with qualified professionalsManage both human and pet reports through one platformThe system is also designed for practitioners who work with animal clients. Professionals can organize pet cases, review uploaded reports, maintain case histories and generate practitioner-ready educational reports without manually transferring every mineral value into a separate document.“Artificial intelligence should make complicated information easier to work with, not make decisions for the owner or the professional,” Lewis said. “HTMA.ai is designed to support human judgment by improving organization, consistency and communication.”The company believes pet wellness represents an important and underserved application of artificial intelligence. While many health technology platforms are built exclusively for humans, HTMA.ai recognizes that families increasingly seek organized wellness information for the animals under their care as well.Each pet can have an individual profile containing identifying details, report history and mineral information. This makes it possible for households with multiple animals to keep records separated and organized while following changes across future reports.The platform’s progress-tracking capabilities are intended to move pet HTMA reports beyond isolated documents stored in email accounts or folders. When more than one report is available, users can review how recorded mineral values and relationships have changed between testing periods.HTMA.ai presents these results as educational wellness information. The platform does not diagnose diseases, prescribe treatments or replace examinations, laboratory testing or advice from licensed veterinarians. Pet owners should consult a qualified veterinary professional before making decisions involving an animal’s diet, supplements, medications or medical care.The company’s long-term vision is to create a connected mineral intelligence platform serving individuals, pet owners, practitioners, laboratories and wellness organizations. Planned development includes expanded report comparison, professional collaboration, structured progress tracking and technology integrations for organizations working with HTMA data.“People want to do everything possible to care for their pets,” Lewis added. “Our role is to help make the information they already have more understandable, organized and useful.”About HTMA.aiHTMA.ai is an AI-powered wellness intelligence platform for Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis. The platform helps individuals, pet owners and practitioners upload laboratory results, organize mineral data, generate understandable educational reports and track information over time.HTMA.ai is an interpretation and report-management platform and does not operate as a testing laboratory. Information generated through the platform is provided for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease in humans or animals.For more information, visit HTMA.ai.

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