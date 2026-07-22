JUNEiNTER Unveils the LCP Game Revenue Estimation Model

JUNEiNTER Co., Ltd.

Game revenue estimation model for live service games newly released, alongside launch event for developers

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global video game market has grown to approximately US $200 billion annually, JUNEiNTER has unveiled a model designed to estimate the future revenue of individual games.JUNEiNTER announced the release of the “LCP Model,” which estimates future revenue based on actual operating data from games currently in live service, along with a public event marking the model’s launch.Whereas games generate recurring monthly cash flows and function as digital assets, the industry has lacked established standards to calculate the future revenue of individual titles.The LCP Model was developed from a fundamental question: “How much revenue will our game generate in the future?” The S66 Engine, which applies the LCP Model, analyzes actual service data accumulated since launch to calculate potential future revenue.To mark the unveiling of the LCP Model, JUNEiNTER is holding a public event for developers of live-service PC and mobile games. Eligible participants are developers of games that use an F2P—or Free-to-Play—model monetized through in-app purchases (IAP), or a hybrid IAP+IAA model combining in-app purchases with in-app advertising. Steam and console games are excluded.Participating developers will also be offered additional special benefits. Eligibility requirements and details of the benefits are available on JUNEiNTER’s official website. A JUNEiNTER spokesperson said, “Revenue estimates generated by the S66 Engine are not intended as investment solicitation, fundraising, or a guarantee of returns. The results are estimates based on materials submitted by developers and the model’s criteria, and may differ from actual revenue.To learn more, visit gv.juneinter.com.About JUNEiNTER Co., Ltd.Founded in 2002, JUNEiNTER Co., Ltd. is a South Korean game company that has developed, serviced, and published online and mobile games, best known for publishing GetAmped (PC) and My Oasis (mobile). The company has expanded its lineup through in-house development, co-development, and investment over the years.

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