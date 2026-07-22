Flamelit Positioned to Support U.S. Treasury and IRS AI Workforce Development Initiative

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Program Focuses on Recruiting, Training, and Deploying AI-Native Engineers to Accelerate Secure Federal Technology Modernization

GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY INC. (OTCMKTS:GCEI)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCID: GCEI), a leader in sustainable energy and innovation, today announced that its wholly owned division Flamelit Consulting LLC is participating with an AI Workforce Partner in support of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) AI Technical Workforce Development Program.The initiative is designed to recruit, train, and deploy AI-native software engineers capable of accelerating federal technology modernization through secure, production-ready AI-assisted development practices. The engagement reflects Flamelit's growing role in practical AI delivery and workforce transformation across government and mission-critical environments.Under the current framework, Flamelit and its AI Workforce Partner are expected to initially support the delivery of 10 full-time trained AI engineers, with the potential to scale the model materially as federal demand expands. The program is intended to help build a new generation of technical talent prepared to contribute to secure, compliant, and high-performance software development within complex federal systems.Talent Source AI at the Center of DeliveryCentral to Flamelit's contribution is Talent Source AI™, its AI-powered recruiting and workforce development platform built to identify, assess, train, and place AI-native software engineers. Unlike traditional recruiting approaches that rely primarily on resumes and credentials, Talent Source AI is designed to emphasize demonstrated capability, practical engineering skill, and the ability to produce high-quality software using modern AI-assisted development workflows.This capability aligns with Flamelit's broader strategy of building production-oriented AI systems that solve real operational problems.Supporting Federal ModernizationBy participating in this initiative, Flamelit aims to help federal agencies accelerate software delivery, strengthen technical capacity, and expand the use of AI-assisted engineering practices in secure government environments. The program also reflects a broader institutional push toward workforce modernization as agencies seek talent models that can keep pace with rising demands for digital transformation, automation, and resilient technology infrastructure."We are honored to support this important Treasury and IRS initiative" said Dr. Earl Azimov, Chief Executive Officer. "Talent Source AI was built to help identify and develop engineers who can perform in real-world, high-stakes environments. This effort reflects our commitment to advancing practical AI adoption and helping government institutions build the next generation of production-ready technical talent."Strategic Importance for GCEIFor Global Clean Energy, the announcement highlights the continued expansion of Flamelit's role within the Company's applied AI platform. GCEI has consistently positioned Flamelit as an execution-focused engine for AI delivery, and participation in federal workforce modernization initiatives further strengthens that narrative by tying the platform to real institutions, real deployment environments, and high-value long-term market opportunities.The initiative also complements GCEI's broader AI for Humanity vision, which emphasizes responsible, practical, and mission-oriented AI deployment across infrastructure, resilience, and public-sector use cases.About FlamelitFlamelit is an AI-driven workforce development and technology delivery platform focused on helping organizations build, deploy, and scale practical artificialintelligence solutions. Through Talent Source AI™, Flamelit identifies, assesses, trains, and places AI-native software engineers equipped to deliver secure, production-ready applications using modern AI-assisted development tools.About Global Clean Energy, Inc. (GCEI)Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCID: GCEI) drives the transition to sustainable infrastructure through innovative AI, energy solutions, and resilience technologies. The Company is building a diversified platform designed to serve the growing need for smarter energy decisions, infrastructure reliability, and applied intelligence across commercial and public-sector marketsForward-Looking StatementsStatements in this release may be regarded, in certain instances, as "forward-looking statements" pursuant to certain sections of the Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934, respectively. "Forward-looking statements" are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting Global Clean Energy Inc. and its business. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will ever prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained herein. Global Clean Energy Inc. will not republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY INC.Investor Relations:Info@globalcleanenergy.net954-932-3651

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