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Douglas County 2026 Cleansweep

Douglas County 2026 Cleansweep

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Located at the Solon Springs Transfer Station 11903 S Holly Lucius Rd

Household Accepted Items:

  • Oil based & lead based paint
  • Lubricants / Solvents
  • Pesticides / Fertilizers
  • Household cleaners
  • Corrosives / Flammables
  • Old Gasoline / Antifreeze

NOT ACCEPTED:

  • Latex paint
  • Motor oil
  • Explosives / Flares / Fireworks
  • Radioactive material
  • Ammunition
  • Asbestos

For more info on what is accepted, please call or visit NWRPC website.



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Douglas County 2026 Cleansweep

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