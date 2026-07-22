Douglas County 2026 Cleansweep
Douglas County 2026 Cleansweep
Household Hazardous Waste Collection
Wednesday, August 5, 2026 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Located at the Solon Springs Transfer Station 11903 S Holly Lucius Rd
Household Accepted Items:
- Oil based & lead based paint
- Lubricants / Solvents
- Pesticides / Fertilizers
- Household cleaners
- Corrosives / Flammables
- Old Gasoline / Antifreeze
NOT ACCEPTED:
- Latex paint
- Motor oil
- Explosives / Flares / Fireworks
- Radioactive material
- Ammunition
- Asbestos
For more info on what is accepted, please call or visit NWRPC website.
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