Douglas County 2026 Cleansweep Household Hazardous Waste Collection Wednesday, August 5, 2026 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm Located at the Solon Springs Transfer Station 11903 S Holly Lucius Rd Household Accepted Items: Oil based & lead based paint

Lubricants / Solvents

Pesticides / Fertilizers

Household cleaners

Corrosives / Flammables

Old Gasoline / Antifreeze NOT ACCEPTED: Latex paint

Motor oil

Explosives / Flares / Fireworks

Radioactive material

Ammunition

Asbestos For more info on what is accepted, please call or visit NWRPC website.





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