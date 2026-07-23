Thousand Oaks Chiropractor Delivers Integrated, Comprehensive Spinal Care Under One Roof

Summit Health Group

Summit Health Group pairs chiropractic, primary care, and integrative medicine so Conejo Valley patients get relief from back and neck pain in one place.

Because our chiropractors work alongside primary care physicians and integrative medicine providers, we can look at the whole picture and coordinate care in real time.” — Dr. Shay Shani, DC, QME

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people dealing with back pain end up managing their own care: a chiropractor in one office, a physician across town, and nobody comparing notes. Summit Health Group, a multidisciplinary healthcare practice in Thousand Oaks, built its integrated spinal care program to close that gap. Chiropractic care, primary care , and integrative medicine all operate under one roof at the practice's Rolling Oaks Drive location, giving residents of the Conejo Valley, Ventura County, and nearby Southern California communities a coordinated route to back pain relief, neck pain relief, and long-term spine health.Treatment at Summit Health Group starts with diagnosis, not adjustment. Every new patient receives a thorough evaluation first, because an accurate diagnosis determines everything that follows. Only then does the clinical team build a care plan around the individual, which might mean gentle chiropractic adjustments for one patient and a combination of spinal decompression and rehabilitative exercise for another."Back and neck pain are rarely isolated problems, and treating them in isolation often leads to short-lived results," said Dr. Shay Shani, DC, QME, Founder and Clinic Director of Summit Health Group. "Because our chiropractors work alongside primary care physicians and integrative medicine providers, we can look at the whole picture and coordinate care in real time. The goal is lasting relief and better overall health, not temporary symptom management."The patients walking through the door vary widely. Some are office workers whose chronic neck pain and tension headaches trace back to years at a desk. Others are professional athletes chasing better mobility and performance. In each case, chiropractic care focuses on restoring proper spinal alignment and joint function, which can reduce pain, improve range of motion, and support the body's own capacity to heal. Patients with disc-related conditions have a conservative option in non-surgical spinal decompression, which gently relieves pressure on compressed discs and nerves.The one-roof model matters most when a case calls for more than one discipline. A patient's chiropractic treatment can be paired with acupuncture or regenerative therapy without a referral to an outside clinic, and records, imaging, and provider conversations stay in one place. Patients get answers faster and spend less time repeating their history to a new office.Getting started is simple. Chiropractic and acupuncture services are available through direct access, with no primary care membership required, so new patients can schedule an evaluation right away. The practice accepts all PPO insurance plans and Medicare.Summit Health Group is located at 55 Rolling Oaks Dr, Suite 100 in Thousand Oaks and treats patients from Westlake Village, Newbury Park, Moorpark, Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Simi Valley, Camarillo, and surrounding communities. For many of them, the practice has become the answer to a common search: a Conejo Valley chiropractor who can handle comprehensive spinal care and whole-person wellness in the same visit.Anyone seeking chiropractic care in Thousand Oaks can schedule a consultation at Summit Health Group.

Summit Health Group

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