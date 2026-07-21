Bite of Seattle | July 24-26

The Bite is back! PNW’s most anticipated food festival takes over Seattle Center this weekend! Three days of food, live music, and pure summer energy. Wander the stalls. Try something new. Catch local artists live. Watch the chefs cook and taste what they’re making. Eat your way through the whole weekend.

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The lineup is here — and it’s a good one.

Hear it live. Meldrop, Chong the Nomad, The Black Tones, and The Naked Giants headline a weekend of music across the Fisher, Mural, and Fountain stages, with 50+ Northwest artists playing straight through the entire weekend. Don’t miss out!

Full Artist Lineup

Interested in learning renowned recipes? Watch it happen!

Chef Kasem “Pop” Saengsawang (Food Network CHOPPED Champion) and Chef Megan Keno (Runner-Up on FOX’s Next Level Chef, Season 4) take The Bite Cooks stage for live demos. The best-kept secrets right in front of you. Then take the opportunity to sample their dishes yourself.

Meet the Chefs

Show up when you can. Wander the stalls. Try something you’ve never heard of. Catch live performances by local artists.

Seattle, bring your appetite.

Come as you are.

See you there!

Plan Your Visit