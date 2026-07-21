ECB appoints Boris Kisselevsky as Director General Secretariat

21 July 2026

Mr Kisselevsky to take up role on 1 November 2026

The Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB) has appointed Boris Kisselevsky, currently Head of the ECB Representative Office in the House of the Euro in Brussels, as Director General Secretariat. Mr Kisselevsky will take up his new role on 1 November 2026.

In this position, he will be responsible for the strategic direction of the Directorate General Secretariat and for managing staff across its three divisions, and will represent the ECB on a range of internal and external committees and at high-level fora. He succeeds Petra Senkovic, who will become Director General Legal Services.

Since 2017 Mr Kisselevsky has headed the ECB Representative Office in the House of the Euro, maintaining key EU institutional contacts, advising ECB decision-makers on developments and supporting Executive and Supervisory Board members on mission in Brussels.

Mr Kisselevsky, a French national, joined the ECB in 1998 as an economist. Following secondments to the IMF and the Central Bank of Russia, he held management roles in international and media relations, including as Deputy Head of the Press and Information Division and the Outreach Division. He also spent three years as Financial Counsellor at the French Treasury. Before joining the ECB, he was an economist at the Banque de France. He holds a master’s degree in law from Paris-Panthéon-Assas University, a master’s degree in economics from Sciences Po and a master’s degree in business administration from ESSEC Business School.

The Directorate General Secretariat steers decision-making, fosters knowledge sharing and collaboration and ensures good governance and administration at the ECB.

For media queries, please contact Eszter Miltényi-Torstensson, tel.: +49 171 7695305.

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