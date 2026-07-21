School Supply Drive
School Supply Drive - All locations
Lets support area students, families, teachers and schools. Drop off items in labeled boxes in lobbies of Berea, South, Stovall and Thornton branch libraries.
- Pencils
- Black pens
- Highlighters
- Paper
- Binders
- Notebooks
- Tissues
- Hand sanitizer
For more information contact Maggie Hall at 919-693-1231.
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