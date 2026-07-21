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School Supply Drive

School Supply Drive - All locations


Lets support area students, families, teachers and schools.  Drop off items in labeled boxes in lobbies of Berea, South, Stovall and Thornton branch libraries. 

  • Pencils
  • Black pens
  • Highlighters
  • Paper
  • Binders
  • Notebooks
  • Tissues
  • Hand sanitizer


For more information contact Maggie Hall at 919-693-1231.

GCLS school supply drive

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School Supply Drive

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