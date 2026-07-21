PATHBUILDERS® CELEBRATES LEAD GRADUATES

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathbuilders celebrated the graduation of the inaugural cohort of Pathbuilders® LEAD, its development experience for Directors and VPs ready to lead as leaders of leaders. The program builds the strategic execution and executive presence participants need to navigate culture and politics, drive enterprise-wide impact, and move critical initiatives forward. The graduation program took place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta.

The graduation program included recognition of powerful mentoring experiences and an inspiring keynote by Shan Cooper, Founder and CEO of Journey Forward Strategies and former Vice President and General Manager of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics and Chief Transformation Officer of WestRock. Cooper spoke to the graduates about confronting change, challenge, and complexity head-on, and equipping themselves with the tools to lead through adversity and drive results for their organizations.

“I’m incredibly proud to celebrate our first-ever LEAD cohort,” said Helene Lollis, CEO of Pathbuilders. “This program was designed to meet mid-level leaders exactly where they are — building the strategic execution skills and executive presence they need to lead as leaders and move critical initiatives forward. This inaugural class leaned in, grew their visibly, and leaves better equipped to lead at enterprise scale.”

Pathbuilders® LEAD builds on Pathbuilders' legacy of developing high-potential leaders, extending that foundation for Directors and VPs through small-group mentoring, peer learning, and a curriculum grounded in Pathbuilders' SEE Framework™ — what a leader can see determines what an organization can do. The program is built around the transitions that most often create gaps in succession planning and bench strength, equipping participants to think and act across the enterprise rather than within a single function.

A hallmark of LEAD is Pathbuilders' proprietary interview and match process, designed to support high-impact mentoring relationships and accelerate development through real-world applications over six months.

Pathbuilders recognized Elizabeth Noe (Chair of the Board of Trustees Agnes Scott College) as the Outstanding Mentor for this LEAD cohort. Her mentee, Phil Lu (Southern Company), praised her extraordinary accessibility, generosity of time, and the practical, real-world guidance she brought from her background as a practicing attorney, which helped him navigate workplace challenges with greater clarity and confidence.

Pathbuilders also recognized Liz Johnson (Emory Healthcare) as the Outstanding Mentee, honoring her commitment to learning, application, and growth throughout the program. Her Mentor, Tina Frausto (Operations Executive, The Frausto Connection) recognized her for staying fully invested in her own development even while relocating from Chicago to Atlanta and stepping into a new executive role — arriving prepared to every session and adjusting her development plan as her scope grew to include a full organizational overhaul and a new team.

Our graduates represent these organizations:

AT&T/Cricket Wireless, Atrium Hospitality, Big Green Egg, Comcast, Cox Media Group, Emory Healthcare, Equifax, Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, First Citizens Bank, Genuine Parts Company, Global Payments Inc., Graphic Packaging International, Holder Construction, Lenbrook, Mansfield Energy Corp, RaceTrac, Selig Enterprises Inc., Slalom, Smurfit Westrock, Southern Company, WABE, Woodruff Arts Center, Zaxby's, and Zep Inc.

Pathbuilders has a rich history of developing leaders through truly unique cross-company experiences. Since 1995, more than 6,000 leaders from hundreds of organizations have graduated from Pathbuilders programs designed for four key levels in a career journey:

PERFORM: Early-career professionals learning how business works — establishing credibility, developing self-awareness, setting priorities, and delivering results.

MANAGE: Managers and aspiring managers building the skills to manage people and projects, lead across teams, and communicate with clarity and influence.

LEAD: Directors and VPs building the strategic execution, executive presence, and enterprise-wide perspective to lead as leaders of leaders and move critical initiatives forward.

INSPIRE: Senior leaders positioning for maximum impact — envisioning and creating cultures where others can achieve extraordinary success.

For more information on Pathbuilders, please visit Pathbuilders.com.

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