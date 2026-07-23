NCA Launches New Learning Center to Support Child Nutrition Professionals

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) is proud to announce the launch of the NCA Learning Center , a comprehensive online professional development platform designed specifically for CACFP and child nutrition professionals.For 40 years, NCA has supported the child nutrition community through accessible, affordable training and continuing education. The Learning Center represents the next step in that commitment, bringing together expert-led courses, USDA webinars, continuing education opportunities and certification pathways in one convenient, easy-to-use platform.As CACFP requirements, regulations and best practices continue to evolve, ongoing professional development plays an important role in maintaining compliance, supporting program integrity and strengthening day-to-day operations. The Learning Center helps professionals stay current with confidence while providing flexible, self-paced learning that fits busy schedules.With more than 50 free courses available at launch and new content added regularly, the Learning Center offers a convenient way to build skills, earn continuing education units (CEUs) and pursue professional growth."The Learning Center reflects NCA’s long-standing commitment to helping child nutrition professionals succeed," said Alexia Thex, President. "Whether someone is just getting started in CACFP or has years of experience, the Learning Center helps them stay current, build new skills and track their learning over time. Our goal is to make high-quality training more accessible while supporting the important work these professionals do every day."The Learning Center was created to help CACFP professionals meet the evolving demands of the field by offering:More than 50 free online courses, with new content added regularlyExpert-led training focused specifically on CACFP and child nutritionIntegrated USDA webinars alongside NCA-developed educational contentProfessional certification pathways, including support for CCNP and CMP credentialsAutomatic tracking of completed courses, CEUs and certification progressFlexible, self-paced learning accessible anytime and anywhereEach day, CACFP professionals help feed and care for more than 4.4 million children and adults across the country. The Learning Center supports the people behind that work by providing trusted training and resources that help strengthen programs and communities alike.To explore the NCA Learning Center and begin learning today, visit cacfp.org/learning-center.About the National CACFP AssociationSince 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition access for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

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