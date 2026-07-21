Greenhive Launches Medical Billing Services for Small Practices

greenhive small practice

New service combines end-to-end revenue cycle support, specialty billing expertise and a structured four-week onboarding process.

Small practices deserve dependable billing support without the expense and complexity of maintaining a large internal billing department.” — Anjli Vaishnav, Co-Founder, Greenhive Billing Solutions

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenhive Billing Solutions today announced the launch of dedicated medical billing services for small practices , providing independent physicians and growing clinics with a more accessible way to manage claims, payments, denials and other revenue cycle responsibilities.The service is designed for small healthcare practices that need professional billing support but may not have the resources to build and maintain a complete in-house billing department. Greenhive’s approach combines end-to-end revenue cycle management with flexible workflows, specialty-specific billing knowledge and dedicated support.Small practices often rely on limited administrative teams whose responsibilities may include patient scheduling, insurance verification, claim follow-up and payment collection. When employees must manage several functions simultaneously, coding problems, missed follow-ups and delayed claim submissions can negatively affect cash flow.Greenhive’s medical billing services for small practices are designed to reduce this administrative pressure by managing essential revenue cycle functions, including:Patient eligibility and benefits verificationMedical coding and charge entryElectronic claim submissionPayment posting and account reconciliationInsurance accounts receivable follow-upDenial identification, correction and appealsRevenue cycle reporting and performance monitoring“Small practices deserve access to organized, dependable billing support without having to take on the cost and complexity of building a large internal billing department,” said Yugal Vaishnav, Co-Founder of Greenhive Billing Solutions. “Our goal is to give providers clearer billing workflows, consistent follow-up and more time to focus on their patients.”The company has also introduced a structured four-week implementation process to help practices transition with minimal disruption to their existing operations.During the first week, Greenhive’s onboarding team conducts an initial assessment of the practice’s billing operations. This includes reviewing practice demographics, provider information, payer contracts, fee schedules and existing billing workflows.The second week focuses on EHR or practice management system integration, account configuration and coordination with practice staff. Greenhive works within the practice’s existing technology whenever possible to help maintain established clinical and administrative workflows.During the third week, the team conducts system testing, reviews historical claims and makes final workflow adjustments. Any identified billing concerns are documented so the practice and Greenhive teams can determine the appropriate next steps before going live.The fourth week includes the official go-live process, workflow monitoring and implementation support. Greenhive continues assisting the practice after implementation to address questions, monitor billing activity and help staff adjust to the updated workflow.Because billing requirements vary among medical specialties, the service can be tailored to primary care practices, specialty clinics, diagnostic providers and other outpatient healthcare organizations. Supported areas include family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, cardiology, orthopedics, dermatology, gastroenterology, psychiatry, neurology, imaging, laboratory services and physical therapy.The company’s billing specialists work with practices to develop workflows based on practice size, specialty, payer mix, patient volume and operational requirements. This flexible approach allows small practices to receive the level of support they need without adopting processes designed primarily for large healthcare organizations.The new service also emphasizes proactive claim review. Instead of focusing only on unpaid claims after problems occur, Greenhive reviews eligibility, documentation, coding and claim information earlier in the billing process. This approach is designed to identify preventable issues before claims are submitted.In addition to claim submission and payment posting, Greenhive provides consistent accounts receivable follow-up and denial management. The billing team reviews outstanding claims, communicates with payers when necessary and works to resolve recurring billing problems that may delay reimbursement.Independent practices interested in evaluating their current billing operations can request a consultation with Greenhive Billing Solutions. Additional information about the small-practice billing service is available on the company’s website.About Greenhive Billing SolutionsGreenhive Billing Solutions is a Tempe, Arizona-based medical billing and revenue cycle management company serving healthcare providers throughout the United States. Its services include eligibility verification, prior authorization, medical coding, claim submission, denial management, accounts receivable follow-up, payment posting, revenue reporting and provider credentialing support for full-service RCM partners.For more information, visit https://greenhivebilling.com/

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