Flood Watch, Flash Flood Warnings Issued for Westchester County

Published:
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Westchester County through Wednesday, July 22 at 2 a.m. A Flash Flood Warning has also been issued through 2:45 p.m. today, July 21. During this period heavy thunderstorms and showers are expected to continue, with rainfall totals predicted between 1 and 2 inches per hour. Minor flooding is possible in low-lying areas and locations with poor drainage.
Residents are encouraged to:
- Remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.
- Never attempt to drive through flooded streets or barricades.
- Avoid flood-prone areas, such as the Bronx River Parkway, Saw Mill River Parkway and Sprain Brook Parkway.
- Keep emergency alert notifications turned on at all times, and continue monitoring weather alerts as conditions can change quickly.
In a true emergency, dial 911.