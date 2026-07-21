Flood Watch, Flash Flood Warnings Issued for Westchester County

Published: 21 July 2026 The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Westchester County through Wednesday, July 22 at 2 a.m. A Flash Flood Warning has also been issued through 2:45 p.m. today, July 21. During this period heavy thunderstorms and showers are expected to continue, with rainfall totals predicted between 1 and 2 inches per hour. Minor flooding is possible in low-lying areas and locations with poor drainage. Residents are encouraged to: Remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Never attempt to drive through flooded streets or barricades.

Avoid flood-prone areas, such as the Bronx River Parkway, Saw Mill River Parkway and Sprain Brook Parkway.

Keep emergency alert notifications turned on at all times, and continue monitoring weather alerts as conditions can change quickly. In a true emergency, dial 911.

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