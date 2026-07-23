Westchester Soccer Club Recognizes Westchester County Youth Bureau Youth Service Award Recipients

Published: 23 July 2026

At a special halftime ceremony during the match between the Westchester Soccer Club and the New York Cosmos, the Westchester Soccer Club recognized nine youth leaders who had previously received the Westchester County Youth Bureau (WCYB) and Youth Board Annual Youth Service Award. The students gathered on Mount Vernon’s Memorial Field, along with Westchester Deputy County Executive Joan McDonald, representatives from the soccer club and the new team mascot, Hutch, for their moment in the spotlight.

The Youth Service Award recognizes 11th and 12th grade students living in Westchester County who have demonstrated exemplary commitment to others through volunteerism and leadership, and is given by the WCYB and Youth Board to outstanding students each year.

Westchester Deputy County Executive Joan McDonald said: “Westchester County, through funding administered by the WCYB, is deeply invested in youth sports. We support programs to the tune of $1.17 million that provide a variety of sports/physical fitness opportunities for a broad range of youth up to 18 years of age, in under-resourced communities. We have 49 programs in communities like Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Peekskill, White Plains, Port Chester and others. We thank the Westchester Soccer Club for being a terrific community partner and bringing it all together –the excitement generated by the World Cup, the chance to recognize exemplary youth leaders and the opportunity to cheer on Westchester’s home soccer team to victory.”

Westchester County Youth Bureau Executive Director Ernest McFadden said: “The Westchester Soccer Club exemplifies the power of sports to unite communities, inspire young people and build character, which was on full display during the recent 2026 FIFA tournament. We are deeply grateful to the Club for recognizing the Westchester County Youth Bureau and Youth Board class of 2024 and 2025 Youth Service honorees, who have demonstrated exemplary commitment to others through volunteerism and leadership. Today, we celebrate not only their remarkable achievements, but also our shared commitment to creating opportunities that empower every young person to thrive—both on and off the field.”

Westchester Soccer Club Senior Account Executive Bill Levy said: “The Westchester Soccer Club is a proud member of the USL Championship League 1 Division. In only its second year, the team had already proved to be a winner both on the field, and in the community. With local ownership, the team values the importance of being a great community partner.”

Youth Service Award recipient Aiden Mendez said: “Recognizing everyday students for extending a helping hand to their community is always great! Reminding youth of where they come from is always the most important part of development.”