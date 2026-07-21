VADOC Recognizes Pretrial, Probation, & Parole Supervision Week

Agency News

Agency News July 21, 2026

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) honors the men and women who provide outstanding community supervision, supporting our agency’s mission of ensuring public safety through effective supervision and reentry services.

Governor Abigail D. Spanberger has proclaimed July 19 to 25, 2026, as Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week in Virginia. Read the proclamation on the Governor’s website.

The VADOC is celebrating its Probation & Parole Officers throughout the week and beyond.

“VADOC’s Probation & Parole Officers play a vital role in advancing public safety across the Commonwealth,” said VADOC Director Joseph W. Walters. “By embodying the spirit of public service and the high standards of our department through integrity, professionalism, and accountability, our officers strengthen public safety for the population they serve. It is a privilege to work with them, and I ask that you join me in recognizing their professionalism and unwavering commitment to public safety.”

The VADOC supervises approximately 59,000 probationers & parolees in 43 Districts and five Community Corrections Alternative Programs (CCAPs) across the Commonwealth and in the VADOC’s Voice Verification Biometrics Unit. These officers play a vital role in maintaining public safety through effective community supervision and strong partnerships with local and state law enforcement, courts, and community organizations. They also support successful reentry by connecting individuals under supervision with treatment, resources, and guidance.

The VADOC is the largest state agency in Virginia, and offers invaluable opportunities for career advancement, paid trainings, and benefits. Those interested in launching a public safety career as a Probation & Parole Officer can visit the VADOC’s Career Opportunities page to view current openings.