MagicX Releases AI Autocomplete SDK, Giving Every Text Box a Brain

The new intent layer guides users as they type, increasing conversions for search boxes and assistants by 50% or more.

The biggest problem holding back AI products right now is the blank text box problem. The AI Autocomplete SDK solves this and unlocks far more powerful products.” — Brad Kowalk

SAN FRANCISCO, DE, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MagicX today announced the public launch of AI Autocomplete , an SDK and API that adds real-time, intelligent guidance to any search box, assistant, or agent.As users type, AI Autocomplete reveals what a product can do, recommends the most useful next choices, and collects the details needed to complete an action. As a result, this increases the conversion rates of any product with a search box, assistant, or agent 50% or more in some cases.The blank text box problemWith AI, every product is now a text box. Search products, commerce platforms, copilots, and agents increasingly begin with the same interaction: an empty field and a blinking cursor. While this lets one product do many things from a single entry point, it carries a weakness: users don't know everything they can do from that entry point. Therefore, people end up sticking to the same use cases, leaving, or typing a few words and waiting for a clarifying question.MagicX calls this the blank text box problem."The hardest part of an AI product is often not what the model can do, but helping users know what they can do and what they need to say," said Saharsh Vedi, software engineer at MagicX. "AI Autocomplete turns that missing context into a fluid part of the interface, so users can communicate a complete intention without having to learn how the product works behind the scenes."From free text to structured intentAI Autocomplete predicts and structures the action the user is trying to take. In a commerce experience, a shopper who begins with "Buy" can be guided through product category, color, brand, model, price, delivery, and payment. Each choice becomes structured data the product can use immediately, giving the shopper a faster experience and the platform a clearer signal of purchase intent."We designed the system to translate natural language into structured parameters in real time," said Jinwoo Park, software engineer at MagicX. "The experience stays simple for the user, while the product receives information it can immediately search, rank, or execute against."For assistants and agents, the same system gathers requirements before the request is submitted. A user asking an agent to create an application can be prompted to include features, authentication, notifications, integrations, constraints, and design preferences, so the agent begins with a complete brief rather than a back-and-forth interview."An agent should begin with a complete brief, not spend its first several turns interviewing the user," said Seongik Kim, software engineer at MagicX. "By gathering requirements while the user types, AI Autocomplete can make the first result substantially more useful."Designed for real productsAI Autocomplete is purpose-built to operate as people type. The system delivers responses up to 10 times faster and at roughly one-fifth the cost of traditional large-language-model calls, making continuous, per-keystroke guidance practical at scale.Developers can configure the product logic and add the SDK to a text box in minutes. Companies can connect live data, including product catalogs, inventory, prices, available actions, and custom fields, so suggestions reflect what the product can actually offer at that moment. The interface is fully customizable, and companies that want to build their own can use the API directly. AI Autocomplete also supports enterprise requirements, including private deployments, personalization, custom logic, and self-hosting."Real-time guidance only works when it feels instantaneous and native to the product," said Wooyoung Jang, software engineer at MagicX. "We built AI Autocomplete around low latency, product-specific logic, and flexible integration so teams can deploy it inside real products at scale."More than 500 companies across commerce, productivity, media, search, software development, customer service, and AI agents signed up before the public launch.AvailabilityAI Autocomplete is available today. Developers and product teams can try the technology, review documentation, and begin integration at AI-Autocomplete.com About MagicXMagicX is an ex-Meta team, building the intent layer for AI products. Its flagship product, AI Autocomplete, adds real-time guidance to text interfaces so users can discover what a product can do and communicate complete, actionable requests as they type. MagicX is headquartered in San Francisco.

Introducing the AI Autocomplete SDK

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