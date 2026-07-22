Trust that travels. A new execution trust layer for a boundary-less AI world, governing every AI action the moment it happens.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuggets launches the Authority Control Plane (ACP) , enabling organisations to define, delegate, enforce and prove what autonomous AI is authorised to do, wherever it operates.AI agents are no longer confined to a single application or cloud. They act across models, enterprise systems and organisations, making decisions and taking actions on behalf of people and businesses.Existing infrastructure can tell you who an agent is, what it can access, and what it did. What it cannot tell you is whether each action is authorised as it happens. The Authority Control Plane can.Positioned in the execution path between AI agents and the systems they interact with, it evaluates verified identity, delegated authority, organisational policy, intent and runtime context whenever an agent attempts to act. Every decision carries a clear line of accountability to the verified person behind it, their role and organisation, and the agent they authorised.Govern where it mattersThe Authority Control Plane gives organisations a single place to manage AI authority across their enterprise. The same place gives security and risk teams a live view of every agent, what it is authorised to do and every action it has taken.Administrators can define what actions an agent may perform, the systems it may access, operational limits such as spending thresholds, approval requirements and when delegated authority expires. Authority can be issued, delegated and revoked, with every attempted action evaluated against the latest authority before execution. An estate-wide kill switch can suspend every agent's authority at once, failing closed rather than open.For example, an organisation can authorise a procurement agent to buy only from approved suppliers up to a defined spending limit, require human approval above that threshold, and revoke that authority instantly if circumstances change.The open-source langchain-nuggets integration shows this working today. Revoke an agent's authority, and its very next action is blocked at the point of execution, not after the fact in a log review. Each decision, including the block, produces an Action Receipt anyone can verify independently.Trust that travelsEvery enforcement decision produces an Action Receipt: portable cryptographic evidence of who acted, under whose authority, what was requested, which policies were evaluated, and why the action was permitted, denied or referred for approval.Because the receipt is portable, the proof travels beyond organisational boundaries. Customers, partners, auditors and regulators can each verify it independently against their own trust policy, and it stays with the action wherever it goes. Actions are proven without exposing data and without correlation, so trust can travel whilst staying private.Authority, not just accessIdentity establishes who an agent is; authority determines what it may do. The Authority Control Plane extends enterprise identity, built on open standards for portable agent identity and verifiable credentials, so an agent's authority and its proof carry across any vendor's stack."Customers told us they can't move agents to production, because they can't prove what an agent was allowed to do. That's why we built the Authority Control Plane: to set what agents can do, enforce it as they act, and prove it to anyone who asks." Seema Khinda Johnson, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, NuggetsThe Authority Control Plane is available through Nuggets About NuggetsNuggets is the trust layer for autonomous AI. We govern AI at the point of execution, making every agent action provable, auditable and compliant. Nuggets extends the IAM, PAM and cloud infrastructure enterprises already run, and is built for regulated environments. Headquartered in London, Nuggets operates across North America and Europe.

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