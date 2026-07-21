Expanding Access to Free Swimming Lessons

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a partnership with The New York State Department of Health, the New York State YMCA Foundation Inc. and the State University of New York (SUNY), to expand access to free learn-to-swim lessons for children ages 0 to 12 through Governor Hochul’s NY SWIMS initiative. This expansion builds on Governor Hochul’s NY SWIMS initiative, launched in 2024 to make swimming lessons more accessible and improve water safety across New York.

"Every child deserves the opportunity to learn how to swim,” Governor Hochul said. “By expanding NY SWIMS through a partnership with the State Health Department, SUNY and the YMCA, we are delivering more affordable ways for all families to stay safe while enjoying summer — one swim lesson at a time.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Learning to swim is a lifesaving skill every child should have the opportunity to learn. Through NY SWIMS, we are partnering with SUNY and the YMCA Foundation to provide more children across New York with access to free swimming lessons and the skills they need to stay safe.”

State University of New York Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, "Through NY SWIMS, SUNY is able to expand pool offerings, water safety education, and lifeguard training to communities across New York State. Thank you to Governor Hochul and the SUNY Board of Trustees for championing programs that enrich the lives of New Yorkers. SUNY is proud to partner with the state Department of Health and the YMCA to help more New Yorkers have safe fun in the sun this summer."

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, "With the ongoing support of Governor Hochul and state leaders, SUNY campuses are improving the lives of New Yorkers through innovative programming both inside and outside the classroom. The NY SWIMS initiative allows us to offer free public recreation that teaches vital skills, promotes water safety and helps address regional lifeguard shortages."

State Senator James Skoufis said, “Investing in recreational spaces within our communities is always one worth making, and increasing water safety awareness in places where accessibility has been limited is a matter of public safety. The opportunity to access swimming instruction at SUNY Orange will have a huge impact for families across the county, and I'm grateful to the Governor for this investment in New York."

State Senator Lea Webb said, “NY SWIMS provides more inclusive and safe opportunities for children and our families to learn how to swim and access to recreation. Partnering with SUNY opens up new locations to expand the reach of this incredible program. These investments in our community will update infrastructure, create new partnerships, and improve water safety across Senate District 52. I am proud to be receiving this funding and thankful to the Governor for her continued investments across the Southern Tier and Central New York.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “I am happy to learn that two locations in our community have been chosen to host free learn-to-swim lessons for children 0-12 years. Both Binghamton University and the YMCA of Broome County have stepped up to offer this vitally important public safety program. Our community knows too well the danger pools and bodies of water pose for young children. That’s why the Governor’s NY SWIMS initiative is both forward thinking and urgently needed.”

Assemblymember Charles D. Lavine said, “This initiative will not only enable children to have fun in the water but it will also help keep them safe. By providing access to free swimming lessons in Nassau County and throughout the state, Governor Hochul continues to prioritize accessibility of recreational, yet necessary and life saving, swim instruction to struggling middle class families.”

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “Water safety is not only an essential life skill, but is also a prerequisite to unlocking the full potential of summer fun, and these free lessons will help our children develop the skills and confidence they need to be safe in and around the water. As the former Dean of Public Service and Emergency Preparedness at Mohawk Valley Community College, I know first-hand preparation saves lives, and with so many beautiful lakes, rivers and pools throughout our region and across our state, I am proud that this partnership will give more families the opportunity to learn to safely swim and enjoy all that our waterways have to offer.”

Assemblymember Paula Elaine Kay said, “Teaching kids how to swim early is critical for their safety and well-being as they age. The NY SWIMS initiative, which provides free swim classes to children ages 0-12, is so important to the growth and development of our students, and I’m thrilled that we are expanding this program so more kids and families can take advantage of it. My district is filled with natural swimming areas, from our lakes to our rivers, and knowing how to swim saves lives during our hot summers. These classes, offered at both the SUNY Orange campus and the Middletown YMCA, will be amazing options for my constituents looking to teach their kids how to be safe in the water. I’m thankful to Governor Hochul for ensuring our kids have the tools they need to practice safe and fun swimming.”

Alliance of New York State YMCAs Executive Director Kyle Stewart said, “Learning to swim is more than a recreational activity—it is a lifesaving skill. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul, the New York State Department of Health, and the SUNY System through the NY SWIMS initiative, YMCAs across New York State will be able to provide free swim lessons to thousands of children and families. No child should be denied the opportunity to learn this essential skill because of cost, and this investment will help make our communities safer and stronger for years to come.”

Through this partnership, 9 SUNY campuses will offer learn-to-swim lessons this year, including:

State University of New York at Binghamton

SUNY Cortland

SUNY Delhi

SUNY Maritime

Mohawk Valley Community College

North Country Community College

SUNY Old Westbury

Orange County Community College

Tompkins Cortland Community College

The program will also be offered through YMCA locations across the state, expanding access to communities throughout New York. Residents should contact their local YMCA to learn about eligibility requirements and lesson start dates. Participating YMCA partners include:

YMCA of Greater New York

YMCA of Greater Rochester

YMCA of Central New York

Watertown Family YMCA

YMCA Buffalo Niagara

Capital District YMCA

YMCA of Long Island

New Rochelle YMCA

Middletown YMCA

Rye YMCA

Saratoga Regional YMCA

Plattsburgh YMCA

YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County

GLOW YMCA

Rockland County YMCA

YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County

Auburn YMCA-WEIU

YMCA of the Twin Tiers

Jamestown Area YMCA

YMCA of Broome County

Oneonta Family YMCA

Norwich YMCA

Cortland Family YMCA

Geneva Family YMCA

Central and Northern Westchester YMCA

Greater Tri Valley YMCA

NY SWIMS has now invested nearly $260 million in 79 projects across every region of New York State, representing the largest investment in public swimming infrastructure since the New Deal. As a result of NY SWIMS investments, an estimated 2.5 million New Yorkers will benefit from enhanced access to safe swimming and healthy recreational opportunities.

Drowning now ranks as the leading cause of death among children aged 1 to 4 years old in the United States and it is a leading cause of death for children aged 5 to 14. By increasing access to free swimming lessons, New York State is helping children and families develop lifelong skills that can protect them both in pools and natural bodies of water.

The NY SWIMS initiative represents New York State’s continued commitment to expanding swimming opportunities, investing in community resources, and ensuring every child has access to safe and affordable aquatic education.

Explore additional water safety resources.