Kim.cc Launches Sentinel Beta, Combining AI Insights with Human Oversight for E-Commerce Support

The launch is paired with Kim’s latest webinar to provide support and education to the industry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kim.cc, an AI-native customer support company serving over 200 e-commerce brands globally, today announced the beta launch of Sentinel, its new customer support offering that combines AI insights with experienced human oversight. Sentinel is designed to address a persistent challenge in AI-powered customer service: resolving tickets quickly does not always result in a complete or satisfactory customer outcome.Rather than adding another software layer to an existing support stack, Sentinel combines automation and operational expertise within a single customer support model. The offering was designed around their human-in-the-loop approach. With Sentinel, highly trained and specialized customer service representatives are free to handle high-stakes situations, while AI handles more mundane, run-of-the-mill queries.The beta launch of Sentinel is coupled with their latest webinar, Why Over-Automating Customer Support is Costing Brands Millions. Designed for DTC founders, e-commerce brands and customer service professionals, the webinar will provide a look behind the curtain and a deep dive into Kim’s latest consumer study, their AI Customer Support Sentiment Report.According to the report, 36% of consumers have stopped buying from a brand after a poor AI support experience, and nearly half repeatedly type “agent” to exit an automated interaction. But at the same time, 45% of consumers welcome AI involvement for simple customer support tasks. For brands, it is about finding the right balance.“Brands want to jump to deploy AI customer support to save time and money, but it cannot be an all-or-nothing approach,” said Sachin Jaiswal , CEO and Co-founder, Kim.cc. “When your AI support fails to resolve customer issues, requires tickets to be reopened, and provides a poor customer experience, all the cost savings you are getting with AI go out the window. That is why we are launching Sentinel. AI handles the routine task while Sentinels are monitoring and are ready to step in for sensitive or complex cases. .”It is a simple premise: brands lose trust, customers, and potential cost savings when AI-generated resolutions fail, and tickets must be reopened or escalated. Kim isn’t providing another wrapper product. Their latest offering is a powerful AI toolkit, backed by trained CX professionals who will implement, train, and monitor the AI, and step in when it fails to deliver an optimal solution.DTC founders, e-commerce leaders and customer service professionals can register for the July 23 webinar To learn more about Kim.cc, open roles and the latest report, visit Kim.cc.###About Kim.ccKim.cc is an AI-native customer support built for e-commerce brands. Trusted by 200+ Shopify merchants globally, Kim.cc combines intelligent automation with human oversight to deliver fast, accurate, and brand-aligned support at significantly lower operational cost. Learn more at kim.cc

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