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DIGITAL TOXICITY AWARENESS DAY IS THIS SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

Black-and-white campaign image compares smartphone overuse with earlier public-health warnings about smoking, calling for a new conversation about digital toxicity and brain health.

This Sunday, a physician-led livestream and Westmont event will examine how digital overexposure may affect the brain, sleep and attention.

Digital toxicity is more than distraction or weak will. Excessive digital exposure may cause measurable biological effects. This Sunday, the conversation shifts from screen time to brain health.”
— eugene lipov md
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Digital Toxicity Awareness Day will take place this Sunday, August 2, with a free YouTube livestream and an in-person event in Westmont, Illinois.

Founded by physician and researcher Eugene Lipov, MD, the public-awareness initiative will examine the potential biological and psychological effects of excessive smartphone use, doomscrolling, social-media overstimulation, constant notifications, and screen-related sleep disruption.

WHAT
A physician-led public program addressing digital overexposure and its potential effects on:
Brain function and nervous-system activation
Sleep and emotional health
Attention, impulse control, and compulsive scrolling
Dopamine-driven digital habits
Practical strategies for regaining control of technology use

WHEN
Sunday, August 2, 2026
12:00 p.m. Central Time
WHERE
In person: Stella Mental Health, Westmont, Illinois
Online: Free YouTube livestream
Event information and access: https://digitaltoxicityawareness.com

WHO
Eugene Lipov, MD, founder of Digital Toxicity Awareness Day, physician, researcher, author, and specialist in trauma, neuroscience, and the autonomic nervous system.

WHY IT MATTERS
Research has reported associations between problematic smartphone use and structural or functional differences in brain regions involved in attention, reward processing, emotional regulation, and impulse control. Digital Toxicity Awareness Day will translate this emerging science for the general public while emphasizing practical steps families and individuals can take to protect sleep, attention, and real-world connection

Eugene Lipov
Stella Mental Health
+1 312-618-0829
email us here
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DIGITAL TOXICITY AWARENESS DAY IS THIS SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

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