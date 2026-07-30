DIGITAL TOXICITY AWARENESS DAY IS THIS SUNDAY, AUGUST 2
This Sunday, a physician-led livestream and Westmont event will examine how digital overexposure may affect the brain, sleep and attention.
Founded by physician and researcher Eugene Lipov, MD, the public-awareness initiative will examine the potential biological and psychological effects of excessive smartphone use, doomscrolling, social-media overstimulation, constant notifications, and screen-related sleep disruption.
WHAT
A physician-led public program addressing digital overexposure and its potential effects on:
Brain function and nervous-system activation
Sleep and emotional health
Attention, impulse control, and compulsive scrolling
Dopamine-driven digital habits
Practical strategies for regaining control of technology use
WHEN
Sunday, August 2, 2026
12:00 p.m. Central Time
WHERE
In person: Stella Mental Health, Westmont, Illinois
Online: Free YouTube livestream
Event information and access: https://digitaltoxicityawareness.com
WHO
Eugene Lipov, MD, founder of Digital Toxicity Awareness Day, physician, researcher, author, and specialist in trauma, neuroscience, and the autonomic nervous system.
WHY IT MATTERS
Research has reported associations between problematic smartphone use and structural or functional differences in brain regions involved in attention, reward processing, emotional regulation, and impulse control. Digital Toxicity Awareness Day will translate this emerging science for the general public while emphasizing practical steps families and individuals can take to protect sleep, attention, and real-world connection
Eugene Lipov
Stella Mental Health
+1 312-618-0829
email us here
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