WIMBOTSHAM, NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As interest in home gardening and sustainable landscaping grows, fruit tree experts say backyard orchards can provide food, habitat and seasonal nectar sources for bees, butterflies and other beneficial wildlife.

Fruit Trees Nursery is encouraging homeowners and gardeners to consider the environmental benefits of planting fruit trees as communities continue to look for practical ways to support pollinators and local wildlife. The nursery says fruit trees do more than produce fresh fruit—they also create important food and shelter resources for bees, butterflies, birds and other beneficial species throughout the growing season.

The message comes as pollinator conservation remains a growing concern across the United States. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that animal pollinators help support about 75 percent of the world's flowering plants and roughly 35 percent of global food crop production. As urban development and habitat loss continue to affect pollinator populations, many gardeners are looking for ways to make residential landscapes more wildlife-friendly.

According to Fruit Trees Nursery, fruit trees offer a unique advantage because they combine food production with ecological benefits. During spring bloom, apple, pear, peach, plum and cherry trees provide abundant nectar and pollen that attract honeybees, native bees and other pollinating insects. Later in the season, the trees can provide shade, nesting areas and food sources for birds and other wildlife.

"Many homeowners plant fruit trees because they want fresh fruit, but they are often surprised by how much wildlife those trees attract," said Chris Bowers, founder of Fruit Trees Nursery. "A single flowering fruit tree can become an important stop for pollinators during the spring and continue supporting birds and beneficial insects throughout the year."

Interest in edible landscaping has increased as homeowners seek ways to make gardens both productive and environmentally responsible. Rather than dedicating space solely to ornamental plants, more gardeners are incorporating fruit trees, berry bushes and other edible plants into their landscapes. This trend allows homeowners to harvest food while also creating habitats that support biodiversity.

Fruit Trees Nursery recommends choosing fruit tree varieties that are well suited to the local climate and bloom at different times during the season. Staggered flowering periods can provide pollinators with a more consistent food source from early spring through late spring, when many bee species are actively foraging.

The nursery also encourages gardeners to reduce unnecessary pesticide use during bloom periods and to plant flowering companions such as lavender, thyme, salvia and native wildflowers near fruit trees. These companion plants can help extend nectar availability beyond the fruit tree flowering season and create a more diverse habitat for beneficial insects.

"Supporting pollinators does not require a large property," Bowers said. "Even a small backyard with one or two fruit trees and a few pollinator-friendly plants can contribute valuable habitat and help connect green spaces across a neighborhood."

Beyond pollinators, mature fruit trees can benefit other wildlife as well. Birds may feed on fruit or insects living in the tree canopy, while the branches provide shelter and nesting opportunities. Fallen fruit can also support local ecosystems when managed responsibly, particularly in gardens designed with wildlife in mind.

The environmental benefits come at a time when many communities are encouraging residents to expand urban tree cover. Trees help moderate temperatures, improve air quality and absorb carbon dioxide, while fruit trees add the additional advantage of producing edible harvests. For homeowners seeking practical sustainability projects, planting a fruit tree can serve both personal and ecological goals.

Gardeners considering new plantings this season should evaluate sunlight exposure, soil drainage and available space before selecting a tree. Fruit Trees Nursery advises first-time growers to start with varieties known for reliability and ease of care in their region, then expand their backyard orchard over time as they gain experience.

As awareness of pollinator health continues to grow, horticulture experts say residential gardens can play a meaningful role in supporting biodiversity. By combining food production, tree canopy and seasonal blossoms, fruit trees offer homeowners a simple way to create landscapes that benefit both people and local wildlife.

About Fruit Trees Nursery

Fruit Trees Nursery is a family-owned nursery specializing in fruit trees, berry plants and edible landscaping products for home gardeners and orchard enthusiasts across the United States. Founded by Chris Bowers, the company provides a wide selection of fruit tree varieties along with educational resources on planting, pruning, pollination and long-term tree care. Through its nursery and online store, Fruit Trees Nursery helps customers grow productive backyard orchards while encouraging sustainable gardening practices that support healthy local ecosystems and pollinator populations.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.