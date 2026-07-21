Be Wildfire Ready: Prepare Before an Emergency

Wildfires can affect rural, suburban, and urban communities throughout Washington. Even areas far from the flames may experience smoke, poor air quality, road closures, power outages, or evacuation notices.

Wildfire preparedness begins before an emergency. Taking practical steps now can help protect your household, home, neighbors, and first responders.

Protect Your Home from Embers

Homes can ignite from windblown embers, direct flames, or radiant heat. Embers are especially dangerous because they can travel ahead of a wildfire and land on roofs, decks, vegetation, and other flammable materials.

Remove leaves, pine needles, branches, and debris from roofs, gutters, decks, and exterior walls. Move firewood, wooden planters, outdoor furniture, lumber, and garbage containers away from structures. Check vents, siding, roof edges, decks, fences, and other openings where embers could enter or collect.

Create Defensible Space

Defensible space is the area around a structure where vegetation and combustible materials have been reduced.

The first five feet around your home are especially important. Keep this area as free as possible from plants, wood mulch, debris, and stored materials. Consider using gravel, concrete, or pavers near exterior walls.

From five to 30 feet, remove dead vegetation, mow grass, prune low branches, and create separation between trees and shrubs. Clear beneath decks and relocate firewood piles, sheds, and other combustible items farther from the home when possible.

Renters can ask their landlord or property manager about clearing debris, maintaining landscaping, checking vents, and reducing flammable materials around the property.

Make an Evacuation Plan

Identify at least two routes out of your neighborhood in case one becomes blocked. Choose a meeting place outside the hazard area and designate an out-of-area emergency contact.

Plan for children, older adults, people with disabilities, people without transportation, and anyone who relies on medication or medical equipment.

Include pets and livestock. Keep carriers, leashes, food, medication, and identification records accessible. Large animals may need to be moved before conditions become urgent.

Prepare a Go Bag

Keep emergency supplies in an easy-to-carry bag. Include:

Water and nonperishable food

Medications and first aid supplies

Important documents and identification

Flashlight, batteries, and portable radio

Phone chargers and backup power if possible

Clothing, sturdy shoes, and face coverings

Cash, keys, and sanitation supplies

Food, water, medication, and carriers for pets

Consider keeping an additional emergency kit in your vehicle.

Know When to Leave

Sign up for local emergency alerts and follow information from fire departments, law enforcement, and emergency-management agencies.

Many communities use three evacuation levels:

You do not have to wait for an evacuation order if you feel unsafe. Leaving early can reduce exposure to smoke, flames, falling debris, and traffic congestion.

Wildfires cannot always be prevented, but preparation can reduce risk and save lives. Review your evacuation plan, emergency supplies, contact information, and animal-care arrangements every year.

Source: This information was sourced and adapted from the King County Wildfire Ready Toolkit available HERE.