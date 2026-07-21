MapZamurai Adds Bookable Experiences to Its Japan Travel Map

MapZamurai’s interactive map shows bookable experiences alongside travel content in Kyoto.

MapZamurai connects travel stories with bookable tours, activities, and digital guides, helping travelers discover and plan experiences across Japan.

MapZamurai helps travelers see what is available around them, then move from inspiration to an experience they can actually book.” — Dan Lewis, Chief Visionary Officer, MapZamurai

NAGOYA, AICHI, JAPAN, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MapZamurai has introduced bookable experiences to its map-based travel discovery platform, allowing travelers to move from finding a story about Japan to exploring relevant tours, activities, and digital guides connected to the same area.

MapZamurai brings together more than 23,000 location-based travel stories from writers and video creators. With the addition of bookable experiences, the platform now helps users discover not only what makes a place interesting, but also ways to experience it directly.

Travelers can explore the interactive map, select an area, and see articles, videos, and available experiences associated with nearby locations. The new capability is designed to make it easier to turn inspiration into action, whether a traveler is planning a trip in advance or exploring possibilities while already in Japan.

Online travel planning often begins with a specific destination, attraction, or activity in mind. That approach can make unfamiliar areas difficult to discover because travelers do not know what to search for in the first place. MapZamurai starts with location instead, helping users see what stories and experiences are available around them.

A traveler researching Kyoto, for example, may discover an article about a traditional craft, then find a related experience in the surrounding area. Someone planning time in Hiroshima may encounter local cycling, food, cultural, or guided experiences alongside travel stories that provide useful context. The same approach can help reveal opportunities in smaller cities, rural areas, and neighborhoods beyond Japan’s most familiar routes.

“MapZamurai helps travelers see what is available around them, then move from inspiration to an experience they can actually book,” said Dan Lewis, Chief Visionary Officer of MapZamurai. “The goal is not simply to add more options. It is to help people understand how places, stories, and experiences connect.”

The platform’s bookable content includes tours, activities, and digital guides from experience providers, presented alongside editorial travel content on the map. This enables travelers to move naturally between learning about a place and considering how they might visit it.

The feature also gives local experience providers a way to be discovered in geographical context. Rather than appearing only in a category list or search result, an activity can be encountered while a traveler is exploring the surrounding destination, culture, and stories.

MapZamurai’s broader aim is to help travelers discover more of Japan by making travel information easier to explore visually. Its growing map connects content, places, and experiences across the country, encouraging users to look beyond the destinations they already know.

About MapZamurai

MapZamurai is a map-based travel discovery platform operated by Golden Route Inc. It connects travel stories, videos, and bookable experiences to the places they represent, helping travelers discover Japan geographically.

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