Chip Seal Work Scheduled: Road List for Week of July 27

Whatcom County Public Works has scheduled chip seal work on the following roads starting Monday, July 27, weather permitting. Work is expected to continue through Thursday, July 30.

Expect travel delays between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and use alternate routes whenever possible.

Garrison Rd (north of SR-9)

Lindsay Rd (west of SR-9)

Nooksack Rd

Northwood Rd (south of Lynden city limits)

Slotemaker Rd

Stickney Island Rd

Timon Rd

Trapline Rd (south of SR-546)

Drivers who park along the roads listed above should move vehicles out of the public right-of-way before 6:00 a.m. on scheduled chip seal days.

Loose gravel may be on the roadway during and after chip sealing. To avoid flying rocks, slow down and leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the one in front. Bicyclists and motorcyclists should use extra caution.

Roads scheduled for chip seal will be listed on the County Travel Planner. An updated list of scheduled roads will also be published weekly on the Road Closures & Restrictions webpage. After chip sealing, crews will return the following week(s) to sweep the remaining loose gravel and repaint the lane lines.

This work is weather-dependent and subject to change. If you have questions about chip sealing, please contact our Maintenance & Operations Division at 360-778-6400.