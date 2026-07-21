Prosub Expands Integrated Sublimation Manufacturing and Custom Pattern Printing Services

PROSUB-One-Stop Custom Printing Manufacturer A Global Leader in Dye Sublimation PROSUB丨PROFESSIONAL SUPPLIER OF DYE SUBLIMATION CONSUMABLES

This integrated sublimation manufacturer provides OEM custom printing, supported by in-house blank production, coating technology and manufacturing capacity.

DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dongguan Prosub Technology Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of dye sublimation materials, transfer equipment, sublimation blanks, and OEM manufacturing solutions, today announced the expansion of its custom pattern printing services for sublimation phone cases, earphone cases, mechanical keyboard keycaps, and other personalized digital accessories. The expanded service is designed to help brands, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce sellers streamline product sourcing through integrated manufacturing and customization capabilities.

Demand for personalized consumer products continues to increase across industries including promotional merchandise, consumer electronics, corporate gifting, and cross-border e-commerce. As businesses seek manufacturing partners capable of providing both reliable product supply and flexible customization, manufacturers are expanding their production capabilities to support a wider range of OEM and private-label requirements.

In response to these market trends, Prosub has expanded its OEM custom printing services by integrating pattern printing with its in-house production of sublimation blanks and transfer materials. The company now supports customers from product sampling and prototype development through mass production, offering a more streamlined manufacturing process for customized sublimation products.

Rather than relying on outsourced blank products, Prosub manufactures its sublimation phone cases, coating materials, transfer consumables, and related production components within its own facilities. This integrated manufacturing model allows production and customization processes to be managed under the same quality management system while supporting stable manufacturing capacity and production consistency.

The company's customization services currently cover a broad range of sublimation-ready products, including coated phone cases, transparent coated phone cases, sublimation film phone cases, 2D phone cases, AirPods cases, and PBT sublimation keycaps. Customers can choose from multiple surface finishes, including glossy, matte, fine-texture, and large-texture coatings, depending on branding requirements and product positioning.

Using dye sublimation technology, printed graphics become embedded into the coating layer rather than remaining on the product surface. This printing method is designed to deliver high-definition image reproduction, smooth color transitions, and improved resistance to peeling, fading, and everyday wear. It also supports full-wrap printing on curved products such as phone cases and earphone cases, providing greater design flexibility for customized products.

To support businesses at different stages of growth, Prosub offers flexible production options, including single-piece sampling, small-batch trial production, and large-volume manufacturing. Customers may provide ready-to-print artwork or collaborate with the company's product development team during the design and sampling process before entering mass production.

In addition to smartphone accessories, the company also provides OEM customization services for sublimation mechanical keyboard keycaps, which are widely used for gaming peripherals, branded merchandise, and promotional campaigns. Its customization services for earphone cases cover multiple AirPods generations and support full-surface printing for retail products, corporate gifts, and co-branded collections.

Production is supported by manufacturing facilities in Dongguan and Jiujiang with a combined production area exceeding 33,000 square meters. The company operates dedicated workshops for injection molding, coating, printing, quality inspection, warehousing, and packaging, enabling complete production management from raw materials to finished customized products.

"Demand for personalized products continues to evolve across global markets, and many customers are looking for manufacturing partners that can provide both sublimation blanks and finished customized products," said a representative of Dongguan Prosub Technology Co., Ltd. "By expanding our OEM printing capabilities alongside our existing manufacturing operations, we aim to simplify sourcing and support customers throughout product development and production."

The expanded customization service is intended for cross-border e-commerce sellers, promotional product distributors, cultural and creative brands, corporate buyers, and businesses seeking OEM manufacturing partners for sublimation products. Customers may purchase finished customized products or source blank sublimation products and transfer consumables according to their business requirements.

The company said it will continue investing in sublimation manufacturing technologies, production efficiency, and product development to support the growing demand for customized products in international markets.

About Dongguan Prosub Technology Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Prosub Technology Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of dye sublimation materials, transfer equipment, sublimation blanks, and OEM customization services. Established in 2012, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Dongguan and Jiujiang, China, serving customers across Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and other international markets. Its product portfolio includes sublimation phone cases, transfer films, sublimation paper, textile products, metal products, promotional items, and customized digital accessories.

Prosub Full Sublimation Custom Workflow Explanation

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