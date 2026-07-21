SALUDA COUNTY COMMUNITY INFORMATION MEETINGS

Capital Project Sales Tax Referendum

Saluda County invites all residents to attend one of the following Community Information Meetings to learn more about the proposed Capital Project Sales Tax Referendum that will appear on the upcoming ballot.

The purpose of these meetings is to provide factual information about the proposed referendum, including the capital projects to be funded, how the Capital Project Sales Tax works, estimated revenues, and the anticipated use of the funds. County representatives will also be available to answer questions from the public.

Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting that is most convenient for them.

Meeting Schedule

Monday, August 17, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. – Old Town Fire Department

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. – Trinity Community Center

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. – Circle Fire Department

Monday, August 31, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. – Hollywood Fire Department

Tuesday, September 1, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. – Sardis Community Center

Tuesday, September 8, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. – Ridge Spring Fire Department

Monday, September 21, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. – Saluda County Administration Office

These meetings are for informational purposes only. No official action will be taken, and no vote will occur during the meetings.