Saluda County Community Information Meetings
SALUDA COUNTY COMMUNITY INFORMATION MEETINGS
Capital Project Sales Tax Referendum
Saluda County invites all residents to attend one of the following Community Information Meetings to learn more about the proposed Capital Project Sales Tax Referendum that will appear on the upcoming ballot.
The purpose of these meetings is to provide factual information about the proposed referendum, including the capital projects to be funded, how the Capital Project Sales Tax works, estimated revenues, and the anticipated use of the funds. County representatives will also be available to answer questions from the public.
Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting that is most convenient for them.
Meeting Schedule
- Monday, August 17, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. – Old Town Fire Department
- Tuesday, August 18, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. – Trinity Community Center
- Tuesday, August 25, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. – Circle Fire Department
- Monday, August 31, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. – Hollywood Fire Department
- Tuesday, September 1, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. – Sardis Community Center
- Tuesday, September 8, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. – Ridge Spring Fire Department
- Monday, September 21, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. – Saluda County Administration Office
These meetings are for informational purposes only. No official action will be taken, and no vote will occur during the meetings.
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