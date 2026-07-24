On July 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a telephone call to President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The head of state extended his heartfelt congratulations to Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday, wishing him good health, a long life, and continued success in his high office for the well-being and prosperity of the brotherly people of Uzbekistan.

Expressing his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the warm congratulations and kind wishes, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in turn, wished peace and prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan.

During the telephone conversation, the two leaders emphasized the importance of the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, hailing the successful development of bilateral ties across all areas.

The presidents also agreed to maintain future contacts and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and the prospects for bilateral relations.