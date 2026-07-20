@EdWorkforceCmte to Mark Up 10 Bills—Tomorrow 10:15
What:
Full Committee markup of H.R. 8781, Title IX Clarification Act of 2026; H.R. 4986, Parents Opt-in Protection Act; H.R. 8747, K-12 AI Literacy and Readiness Act of 2026; H.R. 8183, Modernizing Access to Talents, Credentials, and Hiring (MATCH) Act of 2026; H.R. 9723, Fit Future Act; H.R. 8660, Valuing Employee Stock Today (VEST) Act; H.R. 8347, Reinforcing Underserved, Rural, and Local (RURAL) Healthcare Act; H.R. 6213, Heat Workforce Standards Act of 2025; H.R. 8775, Ending Predator Access to Union Power Act; and H.R. 5267, American Franchise Act.
When:
10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Where:
2175 Rayburn House Office Building
Press:
The markup is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.
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