EnviCare Earns NAID AAA and PRISM Privacy+ Certifications

New certifications strengthen secure information lifecycle management services for healthcare organizations and businesses.

Our customers trust us with some of their most sensitive information” — Jon Lewis

CARTERSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnviCare, LLC announced today that it has earned both NAID AAA and PRISM Privacy+ certifications, reinforcing its commitment to secure information management and regulatory compliance.

The certifications verify that EnviCare's document destruction, secure records storage, and information management processes meet rigorous industry standards for protecting confidential information throughout its lifecycle.

"Our customers trust us with some of their most sensitive information," said Jon Lewis, Co-Founder and CEO of EnviCare. "These certifications independently validate the security, accountability, and operational excellence they expect from EnviCare every day."

As organizations face increasing privacy and compliance requirements, EnviCare continues expanding its Information Lifecycle Management services, providing customers with:

• Secure Document Destruction

• Secure Records Storage

• Digital Information Management

• Verified Chain of Custody

• Certified Compliance Processes

These certifications complement EnviCare's integrated healthcare waste management and compliance services, allowing customers to work with a single trusted partner for both regulated waste and secure information management.

For more information to begin data destruction and/or storage services with EnviCare please email care@envicare.net with Subject line: Data Opportunities.

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