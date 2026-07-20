Route K in Mississippi County Closed for Culvert Replacement

SIKESTON—Route K in Mississippi County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway.

This section of roadway is located from Route Y to County Road 205 near Wyatt, Missouri. The road will remain closed to the public until the work is completed.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 20 through Friday, July 24 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. During this time, the road will be open to local traffic only.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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