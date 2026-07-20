DEW Implements Workforce Pell

Governor Henry McMaster Designates the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce to Implement Workforce Pell

Columbia, S.C – In adherence to the U.S. Department of Education’s final rule to implement the Workforce Pell Grant program under the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, Governor Henry McMaster designated the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) as the state entity to implement Workforce Pell in South Carolina. Workforce Pell is a short-duration program designed to prepare students for employment by obtaining industry-recognized credentials through job training lasting 8-15 weeks.

Effective this month, Governor McMaster assigned DEW to facilitate the eligibility process for providers and share guidance on how our state’s educational programs can become eligible to receive the Workforce Pell Grant. In consultation with the State Workforce Development Board (SWDB), the South Carolina Coordinating Council for Workforce Development (CCWD) will provide state-level approval for Workforce Pell applications. Participating institutions will then be able to submit their programs for final U.S. Department of Education eligibility approval. This process is the result of months of collaborative efforts through the Governor’s Workforce Pell Implementation Steering Committee, comprised of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, the S.C. Technical College System, the S.C. Commission on Higher Education, and the S.C. Hospital Association.

“South Carolina continues to lead by example as we implement new ways to invest in our young people and build a competitive workforce through these high-quality, short-term training programs tailored for in-demand careers,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Workforce Pell will help more South Carolinians gain the skills they need for good-paying, in-demand jobs without spending years in a traditional classroom. This is a win for our state’s students, institutions of higher education, and employers that will benefit the economy and strengthen our state for years to come.”

As the oversight agency, DEW’s primary focus is to support South Carolina’s efforts to ensure short-term, high-quality training programs are aligned with employer demand and support meaningful employment outcomes. The CCWD and SWDB working groups will also play a pivotal role in supporting the CCWD's Executive Committee in its determination of Workforce Pell providers.

"The Workforce Pell Program serves as another catalyst for the Palmetto State to better equip students with the skills they need to prepare for the future of our workforce,” said William Floyd, DEW’s Executive Director and Chair of the CCWD. “Consistent with the Governor’s three C’s – communication, collaboration, and cooperation – development and implementation of Workforce Pell relies on the combined insights and strategic efforts of many, from state agencies to employers. We are excited to be a part of this process where jobseekers can enhance their skills, meet our state’s industry needs head-on, build economic prosperity, and find their future right here in South Carolina.”

Visit scworks.org/workforce-pell to learn more about the Governor’s Workforce Pell Program and find the piloted list of eligible Workforce Pell occupations and resources for providers.