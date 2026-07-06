South Carolina’s Employment Situation: May 2026
DEW offices and SC Works centers will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of Independence Day.
All offices will reopen on Monday, July 6. Please note that unemployment payments may be delayed due to your financial institution's holiday schedule.
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