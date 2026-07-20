Changes to Wisconsin’s Business Development Tax Credit Program will be explained in July 23 webinar

MADISON, WI. JULY 20, 2026 – Recent changes to one of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s (WEDC) most popular tax incentive programs will make it easier for businesses to invest in workforce housing and childcare.

Late last year, Gov. Evers signed 2025 Act 78, updating the Business Development Tax Credit (BTC) Program to give businesses more flexibility to assist with workforce needs such as housing and childcare.

Traditionally, businesses locating or expanding in Wisconsin have qualified for these tax credits by creating jobs, making significant capital investments, or both.1 In fiscal year (FY) 2026, 39 businesses qualified for $32.1 million in BTC incentives.

The most recent changes aim to create new opportunities for businesses that use the tax credits to also contribute to non-profits focused on workforce housing and childcare in a way that will benefit entire communities.

“One of the biggest obstacles facing Wisconsin’s workforce is a lack of affordable housing and childcare,” said John W. Miller, secretary and CEO at WEDC, the state’s leading economic development organization. “Businesses can’t grow without workers, and workers can’t accept a job without available housing and childcare. These changes will make it easier for businesses to support workforce needs and help build an economy for all.”

Business, community, and nonprofit leaders can join an upcoming childcare and workforce housing webinar on Thursday, July 23 at 12 p.m. Central to learn which investments qualify, how the tax credit works, and what steps Wisconsin businesses can take to maximize this benefit.

To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/4bAIrBb