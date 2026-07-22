Breathing new life into downtown Wonewoc

WEDC $120,000 investment to support building renovations that feature a local clothing store, community arts center, and history museum

MADISON, WI. JULY 22, 2026 – Once a police station, city hall, municipal court, and fire station, the historic brick building in downtown Wonewoc has sat vacant for nearly 20 years. Soon, the village will turn the space into something new and bring more business back to the village’s downtown.

The building will feature a resale boutique on the lower level and an art center and Wonewoc history museum on the upper level.

“I think it’s going to be the hub of the community, because it’s going to be a really cool place for people to hang out and explore,” said Michelle Noll, executive director of the Wonewoc Area Chamber of Commerce.”

Located along the Baraboo River in Juneau County, Wonewoc is a rural village with a population of 740 people. From affordable, accessible clothing options to creative, kid-friendly spaces, the new development will fill many long-standing needs in the community.

A $120,000 Community Development Investment grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and matching funds from the Bell Family Trust will support building renovations for a total project cost of $311,000.

“Building an economy for all starts with small communities where new developments often have the biggest impacts,” said Joh W. Miller, secretary and CEO of the WEDC, the state’s leading economic development organization. “This investment in Wonewoc meets a long-standing need in the community and helps build an economy where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Local artists Alicia Cosnahan and Peter Krsko will run the Wonewoc Art Center . They will display local art and offer art classes and creative opportunities for kids.

“I’m excited about a community space that highlights the uniqueness of this village, and hopefully this will become a really fun, cool, neat place where everyone in the village feels welcome,” Cosnahan said.

The pair currently run art classes at the library, sometimes attracting over 50 attendees, but space is limited. Once the arts center is finished, they’ll move these classes into the new, larger space.

After school kids will be able to go to the art center and complete new projects every day, including quilting, sewing, ceramics, drawing, and painting.

“Right now, the library is the only place that kids can go after school, but they don’t have the creative space that we’ll be able to offer,” Noll said.

The museum will showcase Wonewoc’s unique history through old advertisements, wood carvings, letters, and an old school bell.

“It’s almost unbelievable how much history is here,” Cosnahan said. “We really want to highlight that.”

Settled in 1851, Wonewoc is home to the Dode Fisk Circus and the Western Wisconsin Spiritualist Camp founded in 1902. The village also has one of two last standing, historic “Hoover Hotels,” which gave railroad hobos a place to stay as they looked for odd jobs during the Great depression.

“I hope people find a real sense of pride for Wonewoc again,” Cosnahan said. “Hopefully when we’re finished, all 758 people will be so glad that they live in Wonewoc and be able to spread the knowledge, joy and uniqueness of the village.”

Long-time friends, Ann Blackdeer and Peggy Mlnsa will own and run 464 Exchange, a resale clothing botique on the ground floor. The name is a nod to Wonewoc’s telephone exchange number, 464.

464 Exchange will be the first clothing store in Wonewoc and will make clothes shopping more accessible and convenient.

“We’re hoping to offer affordable, stylish clothing and accessories, so that people don’t have to drive to Madison or La Crosse,” Blackdeer said. “We’re hoping that we can fill a need for people without having to travel and pay retail prices as well.”

Their vision for the store is “industrial meets vintage” that features industrial pipes, exposed brick and wooden beams, and repurposed, reused, and recycled décor pieces like an old workbench and old school lockers.

“I’m looking forward to bringing something that they’ve never had before, not just in Wonewoc but the surrounding area too, and bringing that little hip vibe to our little hometown,” Mlnsa said.

Village officials hope the project will bring additional traffic to Wonewoc and inspire future development in four vacant buildings nearby.

“This is going to be a segue for people to realize you can put a business in Wonewoc and be successful,” Noll said. “I think this is going to help precipitate some creative people to come in and want to fill those buildings.”