Clinical Study Demonstrates Effective Whitening with Minimal Sensitivity Using GloboDent's BlanQuest® Pro System

BlanQuest® Pro 35% Hydrogen Peroxide In-Office Whitening

Clinical evaluation highlights shade improvement, high patient satisfaction, and low post-treatment sensitivity following an in-office whitening protocol.

Professional whitening should deliver outstanding cosmetic results while maintaining patient comfort!” — Arturo Paiva, Founder and CEO of GloboDent.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GloboDent LLC, a global provider of professional teeth whitening solutions serving more than 30 international markets, today announced the publication of a clinical case series evaluating the performance of its BlanQuestPro 35% Hydrogen Peroxide In-Office Whitening System. The study demonstrated meaningful improvements in tooth shade while reporting mild or no post-operative sensitivity among participating patients following a standardized two-session whitening protocol.The clinical evaluation was conducted by Dr. Saribelys Acevedo Alcántara, DDS, an endodontist and restorative dentist with extensive experience in esthetic dentistry. The investigation enrolled 15 patients, with four patients completing the full clinical protocol presented as detailed case studies. Each participant received two in-office whitening sessions spaced 15 days apart using BlanQuestPro 35% hydrogen peroxide gel, combined with LED light activation and GloboDent's remineralizing gel.Across the completed cases, patients experienced improvements of two or more tooth shades, with some achieving shades beyond the traditional Vita Classical Guide after the second treatment session. While slight shade regression occurred in some patients during the normal stabilization period between appointments, the second whitening session consistently restored or further enhanced whitening results.Equally important, the study found that most participants reported little to no tooth sensitivity, and any mild sensitivity that occurred generally resolved within 48 hours. Patient satisfaction remained high, with all participants indicating they were pleased with the aesthetic improvement and would undergo the procedure again if needed."This clinical evaluation supports what many dental professionals have already experienced in practice—that BlanQuestPro provides predictable whitening results with minimal sensitivity when used according to established clinical protocols," said Arturo Paiva, Founder and CEO of GloboDent.The clinical protocol followed recommendations widely published in scientific literature for in-office whitening, utilizing three 15-minute gel applications per visit with a second treatment session after 15 days to maximize whitening and reduce long-term shade regression. The researchers noted that this approach produced more stable whitening outcomes than a single treatment alone.BlanQuestPro is formulated with 35% hydrogen peroxide and incorporates a gingival barrier together with a remineralizing gel containing potassium nitrate to help manage post-whitening sensitivity. The product is designed for use with or without activation lights, providing clinicians with procedural flexibility while maintaining consistent clinical performance.According to the study authors, the findings reinforce the growing body of evidence supporting professionally administered whitening as one of the most conservative cosmetic dental procedures available. The researchers concluded that properly formulated 35% hydrogen peroxide systems can provide rapid, effective whitening while preserving tooth structure and minimizing discomfort for appropriately selected patients. They also recommended continued clinical research to further strengthen the evidence supporting minimally invasive esthetic dentistry.The complete clinical case series, titled "Clinical Evaluation of the Efficacy and Sensitivity of Teeth Whitening Using GloboDent's BlanQuestPro Whitening System: Clinical Case Series," is available on the GloboDent website About GloboDent LLCGloboDent LLC is a global oral healthcare company specializing in professional teeth whitening and preventive dental solutions. Operating in more than 30 international markets, GloboDent develops innovative products designed to help dental professionals deliver predictable clinical outcomes while improving patient comfort and practice profitability.For more information, visit www.globodent.com

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