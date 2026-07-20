The Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge Division is announcing that a concrete repair project will take place in the 2700 block of Highway 40. This area of Highway 40 will be one-lane traffic beginning on Tuesday, July 21st and is expected to be completed on Wednesday, July 22nd, pending weather conditions. Motorists traveling in the affected closure area should use alternate routes of travel until this project is complete.

Please direct any questions to the Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge Division at 785-628-9455. Your cooperation during this project is appreciated.