Grant County, in conjunction with H20 Partners Inc, has completed the Grant County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) Update. The purpose of developing the CWPP Update is to minimize or eliminate the long-term risk to human life and property from wildfire through effective mitigation. The draft copy of the CWPP Update can be located below and is available for public review and comment. Grant County is gathering input on the draft plan until August 1st, 2026. Comments or feedback can be emailed to Payton Morris at pmorris@h2opartnersusa.com.

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