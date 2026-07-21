DATS Awards 2026 Opens Nominations as Tokenization, Web3 and AI Transform Global Finance DATS Awards 2026 - Tokenized Securities & RWA Awards DATS Awards 2026 - Digital Asset Innovation Awards DATS Awards 2026 - Ecosystem Infrastructure & Technology Awards DATS Awards 2026

An independent, non-profit awards program since in 2020, featuring expert-led judging, merit-based recognition and ESG Merit Bonus for responsible innovation.

Founded as the TADS Awards in 2020 and evolved into the DATS Awards, our mission remains unchanged: making excellence visible and trust verifiable across digital assets & tokenized securities sector.” — Samson Lee, Chairman, DATS Awards Organizing Committee

HONG KONG, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DATS Awards (Digital Assets & Tokenized Securities Awards), the evolution of the TADS Awards (Tokenized Assets & Digitized Securities Awards) established in 2020, today announced the opening of nominations for its 2026 edition. Founded in Hong Kong as the world's first international awards program dedicated to tokenized assets and digital securities, the program has evolved alongside the industry and today serves as an independent, non-profit global platform for recognizing excellence, establishing meaningful benchmarks, and strengthening trust across digital assets, tokenized securities, and emerging digital finance ecosystems amid the rapid evolution of tokenization, Web3, and AI-driven financial innovation.Guided by a simple purpose — to make excellence visible and trust verifiable across the global digital asset ecosystem — the DATS Awards continues to build the common standard for digital asset excellence. Since its inception, the Awards have attracted more than 500 nominees and participants from over 20 countries and territories, recognizing more than 100 winners across all categories while promoting best practices and responsible innovation across the evolving digital finance ecosystem.NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN AT: www.datsawards.org SUBMISSION DEADLINE: 30 September 2026“Digital assets and tokenized securities are entering a new phase of global adoption, driven by the convergence of tokenization, Web3, and AI. As the industry matures, trusted and independent frameworks are increasingly important for recognizing excellence, promoting best practices, and supporting responsible innovation. Through rigorous and independent evaluation, the DATS Awards recognizes the organisations and individuals helping shape the future of digital finance.”— Mr. Samson Lee, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of DATS Awards, and Founder and CEO of Coinstreet & CSproThe DATS Awards operates as an independent, non-profit initiative with no entry or participation fees, ensuring that all recognition is based solely on merit rather than commercial consideration. Submissions are evaluated by a global panel of independent experts, with strict confidentiality maintained throughout the process.All nominations will be reviewed by the independent DATS Judging Committee, comprising over 20 industry leaders and subject-matter experts from the fields of digital assets, financial services, technology, regulation, academia, and professional services. Acting in their personal capacities, committee members follow a rigorous evaluation framework and are subject to conflict-of-interest safeguards to ensure a fair, transparent, independent, and merit-based judging process.To recognize projects creating positive impact beyond commercial success, the DATS Awards also incorporates an ESG Merit Bonus across all categories. Projects demonstrating measurable environmental, social, or governance (ESG) outcomes may receive an additional bonus of up to 10% to their final score, based on verifiable evidence and independent assessment by the DATS Judging Committee, separate from the core judging criteria.The DATS Awards continues to receive strong backing from global ecosystem participants across finance, technology, and investment sectors.“As Hong Kong evolves into a compliant Web3 hub, tokenized securities and real-world assets can connect institutional capital with programmable finance and broader next-generation digital finance models. The DATS Awards—an independent, non-profit platform building on its foundation since 2020—helps make excellence visible and trust verifiable through rigorous, expert-led evaluation. Supported by Hong Kong’s strong financial system, regulatory framework, and professional expertise, the market is well positioned to scale responsible tokenization while safeguarding integrity and investor protection. The HKICPA and the accounting profession will continue to contribute through assurance, governance, and talent development.”— Mr. Stephen Law, JP, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA), Member of the National CPPCC“The convergence of traditional finance, digital assets, and emerging technologies is reshaping global financial services at an unprecedented pace. As tokenization and digital asset infrastructure mature, trusted industry benchmarks become increasingly important. The DATS Awards play a valuable role in recognizing the innovators and institutions building the foundations of the next generation of digital finance.”— Mr. Alex Chan, CEO of FORMS HK“At Cyberport, our public mission is to foster a vibrant innovation ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs from over 310 blockchain and digital asset companies, and over 400 FinTech companies worldwide to redefine the future of finance at Cyberport. Sharing the same vision of bringing global pioneers together with us, platforms like the DATS Awards validate the incredible momentum of the Web3 and FinTech clusters, advancing Hong Kong as an international hub for financial innovation.”— Mr. Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer, Cyberport“The institutional conversation has moved. A year ago it was about feasibility: could a regulated product live on a public chain and hold up to scrutiny. That's largely answered. The open question now is distribution — getting these assets to the people and businesses that actually need them. The DATS Awards matter because they recognize the teams solving that part, which is harder and less visible than issuance.”— Mr. José Fernández da Ponte, President and Chief Growth Officer, Stellar Development Foundation“The convergence of tokenization, Web3, and AI is rapidly redefining global financial infrastructure. As a leader in FinTech education and digital asset innovation, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University is actively shaping this direction through our specialized degree programs and professional courses in blockchain, decentralized technologies, and asset tokenization. PolyU is proud to support the DATS Awards. By bridging academia and industry, this initiative provides a vital, merit-based platform to validate rigorous innovation and nurture the next generation of digital finance leaders.”— Prof. Haitian Lu, Hong Kong Sustaintech Foundation Professor in Accounting and Finance, Director of Mainland Development Office and Co-Director of the Center for Economic Sustainability and Entrepreneurial Finance (CESEF) at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU)“The transformation of the financial landscape through digital assets requires trusted benchmarks and recognition of pioneering efforts. As tokenized assets gain wider adoption, strong compliance, regulatory coordination and effective transaction monitoring will become increasingly important. Through initiatives such as the DATS Awards, industry stakeholders can collectively promote higher standards of transparency, trust and responsible innovation while recognizing those shaping the future of the digital economy.”— Dr. David Wen, Chairman and Co-Founder of APDEI“The DATS Awards play a valuable role in highlighting the leaders raising standards across digital assets and tokenized securities. Blockchain Valley@Cyberport is proud to support an initiative so closely aligned with our belief in responsible innovation, meaningful collaboration, and the continued growth of a trusted Web3 ecosystem.”— Mr. Barry Chan, Representative of Blockchain Valley@CyberportThe 2026 Awards will culminate in an Awards Ceremony and Industry Forum in January/February 2027, bringing together global leaders across finance, technology, and regulation.The updated category framework reflects the increasing convergence of digital assets, Tokenised securities, and enabling technologies across the global financial ecosystem. The DATS Awards 2026 will recognize excellence across three core award domains spanning market innovation, regulated tokenization, and supporting infrastructure.DIGITAL ASSET INNOVATION AWARDS>> Sub-Categories:● Cryptocurrencies & Layer‑1 / Layer‑2 Protocols;● Stablecoins, Payments & Remittance;● DeFi Protocols & Trading Platforms;● Consumer Token Applications;● DAO, Governance & Social Impact TokensTOKENIZED SECURITIES & RWA AWARDS>> Sub-Categories:● Real Estate, Infrastructure & Commodities;● Private Equity, Venture Capital & Investment Funds;● Debt & Fixed‑Income Tokenization;● Tokenized Structured Products & Hybrid Instruments;● Tokenized Securities Issuance PlatformsECOSYSTEM INFRASTRUCTURE & TECHNOLOGY AWARDS>> Sub-Categories:● Blockchain Infrastructure, Interoperability & Core Protocols;● Digital Asset Custody, Security & Risk Management;● Compliance, Identity & Regulatory Technology;● Analytics, Data & Intelligence Platforms;● Enterprise Integration & Web3 SolutionsIn total, the Awards feature 15 sub-categories across the three main categories.SPECIAL AWARDS● Rising Star Awards — Early-stage innovators● Student Accolade — Academic excellence and industry relevanceAll submissions are assessed using category-specific judging criteria, with ESG performance evaluated separately through the DATS Awards ESG Merit Bonus framework.PAST TADS AWARDS AND DATS AWARDS WINNERSSome of the organizations recognized throughout the Awards' history include:ADDX, Archax, Deacons, DigiShares, InvestaX, Ledger, Matrixport, Securitize, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Tokeny Solutions, Victory Securities, and XDC Network.Full list: https://datsawards.org/winners/ --------------------------------------About DATS AwardsFounded in Hong Kong in 2020 as the TADS Awards (Tokenized Assets & Digitized Securities Awards), DATS Awards (Digital Assets & Tokenized Securities Awards) is the world's first international awards program dedicated to recognizing excellence across digital assets, tokenized securities and related ecosystem innovations. In 2026, the program evolved into DATS Awards to better reflect the expanding global digital asset ecosystem while preserving its founding mission, governance standards, independent judging framework, awards legacy and international community.Operating as an independent, non-profit initiative, DATS aims to recognize excellence, establish meaningful industry benchmarks, promote best practices, and support responsible innovation across digital assets, tokenized securities, Web3 technologies and enabling ecosystem infrastructure. Since its inception, the Awards have attracted more than 500 nominees and participants from over 20 countries and territories, recognizing more than 100 winners across multiple categories.All historical TADS Awards winners, nominees and achievements remain part of the official DATS Awards legacy portfolio. Building on the legacy established under the TADS Awards, DATS continues to provide a trusted platform for recognizing achievement, fostering industry standards and promoting responsible innovation.Through its independent judging framework, ESG Merit Bonus program and commitment to transparency and merit-based recognition, DATS continues to build the common standard for digital asset excellence—where excellence is visible, trust is earned, and quality is recognized.For more information about DATS Awards, please visit: www.datsawards.org About Asia Pacific Digital Economy Institute (APDEI) – Co-organizer of DATS AwardsFounded in 2019, the Asia Pacific Digital Economy Institute (APDEI) is a non-profit think tank dedicated to accelerating digital transformation and economic growth across the Asia Pacific region. APDEI serves as a center of excellence, fostering innovation, advancing thought-leadership, and cultivating talent. APDEI is a co-organizer of the Digital Asset Series (DAS) and the DATS Awards, the world's first international awards program dedicated to digital assets, tokenized securities and related ecosystem innovation.For more information about APDEI, please visit: www.apdei.org About FORMS HK – Co-organizer of DATS AwardsFORMS HK is a cross-border FinTech Thought Leader, Incubator and Enabler that makes banking and finance simpler, faster, smarter and safer. With a team of more than 2,000 FinTech talents from world-class technology and consulting firms, FORMS HK works with visionary banking and financial institutions to co-create and redefine business models and client experiences in the digital economy.For more information about FORMS HK, please visit: https://forms-fintech.com About Coinstreet – Co-organizer of DATS AwardsFounded in 2017, Coinstreet Group is an award-winning digital finance group focused on asset tokeniszation, digital assets, and Web3 innovation. Through its Integrated Tokenized Operating System (ITOS), Coinstreet connects tokenized securities and RWA financial services, digital wealth solutions, Web3 enterprise solutions, and ecosystem development initiatives, bridging traditional finance and the emerging digital asset economy. Coinstreet also supports industry standards, education, and ecosystem collaboration through initiatives including the DATS Awards and Digital Asset Series.For more information about Coinstreet, please visit: https://coinstreet.group About CSpro – Co-organizer of DATS AwardsCSpro Global Holdings Limited (CSpro), a member of the Coinstreet Group, is building a global ecosystem for tokenized securities and real-world assets (RWAs), connecting issuers, investors, regulated intermediaries, and market infrastructure across international financial markets through its Tokenized Securities Offering (TSO) framework. As the coordinating entity of the CSpro ecosystem, CSpro works with locally regulated subsidiaries and partners in each market to support the compliant issuance, distribution, investment, and lifecycle management of digital securities, helping advance the next generation of digital capital markets.For more information about CSpro, please visit: https://cspro.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.