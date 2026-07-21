BTBK Website Puts Restaurant Operators Front and Center

See how The Digital Ring translated BTBK's restaurant expertise into a digital experience that builds trust, clarifies value, and supports long-term growth.

We were due to refresh our website and we couldn't be happier after working with The Digital Ring. They are clearly experts at their craft and exceeded our expectations in every way.” — Brad Schuchardt, CEO & Founder at BTBK

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restaurant operators make hundreds of decisions every week. Financial clarity helps them make smarter ones. BTBK gives restaurant groups a clearer picture of what's driving their business. Through specialized accounting expertise, strategic guidance, and deep Restaurant365 experience, the firm helps clients understand performance, uncover opportunities, and make more informed business decisions.Created in partnership with The Digital Ring , BTBK's newly launched website helps restaurant operators quickly understand who the firm serves, what makes them different, and how they help clients succeed."BTBK has built something unique in the restaurant industry," said Jared Staege, Project Manager at The Digital Ring. "Their expertise goes far beyond accounting. We wanted the website to communicate that from the moment someone lands on the site."The project focused on creating a website that better reflects BTBK's expertise while supporting the firm's continued growth. Key updates include:-Messaging built around the challenges restaurant operators face every day-Dedicated content showcasing BTBK's restaurant accounting and Restaurant365 expertise-A clearer path for visitors to explore services and connect with the team-Improved site structure designed to support search visibility and future growth-A more modern experience that reflects the quality of BTBK's work The result is a website that clearly communicates BTBK's value and specialization. Visitors can quickly understand how the firm helps restaurant operators make smarter decisions, improve financial processes, and gain greater visibility into their business."We were due to refresh our website and we couldn't be happier after working with The Digital Ring,” said Brad Schuchardt, CEO & Founder at BTBK. “They are clearly experts at their craft and exceeded our expectations in every way."As BTBK continues to grow, the website provides a stronger foundation for attracting new opportunities and connecting with restaurant operators seeking specialized financial guidance.About The Digital RingThe Digital Ring is a marketing and strategy agency focused on solving complex business challenges. The team works with organizations to clarify their message, strengthen their digital presence, and build systems that support long-term results.About BTBKBTBK is a restaurant-focused accounting firm that helps operators gain financial clarity, improve reporting processes, and make more informed business decisions. Combining deep restaurant industry expertise with extensive Restaurant365 experience, BTBK supports restaurant groups across the country with accounting, advisory, and financial management services.

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